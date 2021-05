James (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. James had been expected to play in Tuesday's game, but instead he will take one more game to rest his right ankle before he likely returns Wednesday against Houston. It makes some sense as it may have been unwise for the 36-year-old to return for the front end of a back-to-back. Kyle Kuzma (back) and Talen Horton-Tucker (calf) could see increased workloads Tuesday with James out.