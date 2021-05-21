Quincy Is Not Chicago, It’s More Like Detroit

I agree with the yard signs that you see around Quincy, Quincy is NOT Chicago, Quincy in my opinion reminds me more of Detroit, Michigan, let me explain. So in my just over two years of living in the Gem City, and moving here from Chicago, I get asked a lot about Chicago, and how it relates to Quincy, and of course their are those iconic yard signs that say "Quincy is NOT Chicago" and I know those are meant to send a message to state government about how small town Illinois shouldn't have the same laws as the biggest city in our state. But if you have ever spent time with me at a local watering hole, and had a drink with me, and have asked me "what do I think of Quincy" my answer is usually always "It reminds me a lot of a small Detroit" which makes no sense if you've never been to Detroit so let me explain...