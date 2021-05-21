The billionaire creator of Ethereum already expected the collapse of cryptocurrencies

What a week! Even more so than weeks prior. As the Cryptoverse was hard at work debunking Elon Musk's BTC criticism, with many accusing him of market manipulation, markets turned super-red in a flash crash, for which insiders gave several reasons, and BTC nearly tested USD 30K. And while many remain bullish, others warn that choppy waters could be ahead for a few weeks as new entrants are panic-selling. Tether and some other stablecoins took a brief plunge below USD 0.9, while skeptics remain unconvinced by Tether's revealed numbers. Meanwhile, Polygon flipped ethereum in daily transactions, while an 18-month-long threat for Ethereum was revealed following a released fix, and though Vitalik Buterin burned nearly all SHIB he had, keeping some for charity, he will not get a tax write-off on his SHIB donation to India’s Crypto COVID Relief Fund. Meanwhile, BlockFi seems to have made a clerical error that ended up in payments of over BTC 700, while two more BSC-based projects reported incidents.