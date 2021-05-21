newsbreak-logo
Chelsea’s La Colaborativa targets teens and youth with vaccination drive

By Crystal Haynes, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
CHELSEA, Mass. — Chelsea’s La Colaborativa and Mass General Brigham are ramping up their community outreach efforts by targeting teens and other young people.

The team engaged young people Friday for a mobile COVID-19 vaccination drive in Chelsea for young people ages 1-29.

“They weren’t as afraid of COVID as young people were. The older people, that’s where we saw the hospitalizations and certainly the deaths,” says Cristina Alfonso of La Colaborativa.

With city residents once in the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, and unable to get to mass vaccination sites, the Chelsea nonprofit and East Boston Neighborhood Health Center launched their own community vaccination site last February, even taking to the streets and going door-to-door to make sure residents got the shot.

“We’ve trained these health promoters. We’re going door-to-door. We’re trying to make sure that everyone is aware of the wrap around services that La Colaborativa offers,“ says Alfonso.

According to the state’s weekly COVID-19 Municipality Vaccination Report, just 10% of Chelsea residents ages 12-19 are vaccinated.

Compare that 65% of residents 20-64 years old who have received at least one dose.

La Collaborativa has recruited its so-called “RIOT Squad” to target peers and, their parents.

”We have some parents that are scared. This is a new vaccine, so one thing we have been doing is making sure parents can interface with us at the health equity team, other vaccination experts, other medical experts,” Alfonso said.

Beverly, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Marine surprises sister at college graduation

BEVERLY, Mass. — After a year of not seeing each other, a recently enlisted Marine surprised his sister Saturday at her college graduation. Ryan Booth left for boot camp last summer, but because of the coronavirus pandemic he was not able to return home until now, WFSB reported. On Saturday,...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Chelsea, MABoston Globe

As high schools reopen, Chelsea students divided over safety of return

CHELSEA — Most days, Chelsea High School sophomore Rachel Feliz falls asleep in the same online class. As the teacher starts reading a book or telling a story, her eyes, hidden with the camera off, start to droop. No one can see her rest her head on the pillow. “How do you read a book over Zoom?” she says. “It doesn’t catch my attention.”
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.