newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Laying the groundwork to steal an election

Blue Springs Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump's campaign to steal the 2020 election after clearly losing at the ballot box failed for a couple of reasons. His baseless claims of fraud were thrown out by virtually every court that heard them. Perhaps most important, many GOP officials refused to play along – including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined to "find" the 11,780 more votes Trump needed, and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who turned down a demand from the president that he block Joe Biden's victory from being certified by Congress.

www.examiner.net
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Results#Legislature#U S Representatives#Politics#Presidential Election#Democrats#Republicans#Gop Officials#State#Congress#Pro Trump#Ohio State University#Democratic#The Electoral College#The Los Angeles Times#Election Laws#Republican Legislators#Republican Majorities#Campaign
Related
U.S. PoliticsCNN

Dismissed in 2012, this diagnosis of GOP ills has now become undeniable

(CNN) — The essay described congressional extremists, their rejection of truth, a party turning into authoritarians or "an apocalyptic cult." It bore a striking headline:. "Let's just say it: The Republicans are the problem." It didn't mention Marjorie Taylor Greene, the deadly January 6 insurrection or Donald Trump's Big Lie....
Presidential ElectionOmaha.com

Carl P. Leubsdorf: GOP is eyeing encouraging signs for election pickups

Two recent headlines reflected continuing Republican divisions: “House GOP Ousts Rep. Liz Cheney,” and “Ex-Republican Office Holders and Officials Declare Independence from Donald Trump’s Party.”. They gave the impression of a party coming apart at the seams, ill equipped for national leadership, especially when President Joe Biden is enjoying strong...
Congress & CourtsThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Congress must find bipartisan support for Jan. 6 commission

The other night's 252-175 bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, with 35 Republicans voting "yea," was expected and extremely welcome, but the 50-50 Senate will once again provide sturdy opposition to forming a Jan. 6th investigative commission. The last thing most GOP pols in Washington want is the...
Presidential Electionstillnessinthestorm.com

New Poll Suggests Democrats are Headed for Election Bloodbath in 2022 Mid-Terms

(Kyle Becker) The 2022 mid-terms should be a reckoning for the Democratic Party, which is pushing one of the most radical, authoritarian agendas in U.S. history. Whether it is the immigration crisis, the horrible jobs report, growing inflation, gas shortages, and an absentee president who shows up to answer to the American people only marginally more often than a groundhog shows up for Groundhog Day, the Biden administration has been a complete and unmitigated disaster from the get-go.
Presidential ElectionWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Steve Bakke: U.S. Congress election reform: Political strategy or foolish mistake?

Many Republicans have trouble accepting some election realities, and many Democrats struggle with others. It’s time for Republicans to stop wasting energy jousting at windmills of “stolen elections.” The 2020 election is official. Joe Biden is president. Post-election lawsuits failed because complex claims of material fraud couldn’t be fairly and conclusively addressed given the evidence available. A quick but thorough examination “on the merits” was too much to expect.
Congress & CourtsUnion Leader

Patrick J. Buchanan: Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

WHEN HE took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party’s chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a “bipartisan” effort to learn what “really happened” in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left’s version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

Don't eliminate the Electoral College, fix it

There has been an ongoing discussion of the Electoral College in the Public Forum. No one has considered, however, Alexander Hamilton’s discussion of the institution. In fact, Brian McMillen’s May 16 contribution makes it seem as if he is not familiar with Hamilton’s discussion. McMillen’s concluding point is that a Wyoming voter has 3.6 times the impact on the presidential election as a North Carolina voter. This is, he says, a huge deviation from the principle of (to paraphrase) one person one vote.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Over Half of Republicans Say Trump 'True President,' Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad

More than half of Republican Party voters, 53 percent, said they think Donald Trump is currently the "true president" of the United States, not Joe Biden, a new poll shows. An Ipsos/Reuters poll published Friday addressed "The Big Lie" election fraud allegations touted by Trump and his most fanatical supporters since his November 2020 loss to Biden. This most recent poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults found that 56 percent of Republicans still believe the election was "rigged or the result of illegal voting."
PharmaceuticalsCNN

The 2021 vaccination map looks like the 2020 election map

(CNN) — The Covid-19 vaccines save lives. The effort to vaccinate should be one of the rare things that bring all of us together in our polarized day and age. Unfortunately, the vaccination rates by state show us that even the race to protect people from the coronavirus has fallen along familiar political lines.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats seize on GOP opposition to Jan. 6 commission

Democrats are hammering Republicans over their opposition to a Jan. 6 commission as they look to retain control of Congress next year. Hopes for a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly riot at the Capitol earlier this year were dashed when Republican leadership came out against the idea, casting it as a partisan maneuver.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

More than 3M ballots were cast in Wisconsin — officials have flagged just 27 as possible frauds

Of the more than 3 million ballots cast in the 2020 election in Wisconsin, only 27 are potentially fraudulent, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Sixteen of the ballots in question had a UPS store as the mailing address rather than a residence as is required, the AP reported. The clerk sent the voters a letter giving them 30 days to register at a residential address for future elections.
Presidential ElectionWalton Tribune

Clemons: We're off and running

This time next year, we’ll be in the thick of campaign season, ready for it all to be over. May 24, 2022, will mark the Democratic and Republican primaries for federal state offices in Georgia. Already, candidates are vying for my time or at least space in my inbox with announcements of how they’re going to get the country back on track from the people who said a few years ago they were going to get the country back on track.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Progressives grow angsty over Biden

There are four must-reads this Sunday morning, and they’re all on the same theme, one that always frustrates the Biden White House: progressive angst over the direction of policy. CNN’s Maeve Reston notes that the “gulf between progressive ambition and the legislative reality means there is all-but-certain friction ahead between...