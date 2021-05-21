Laying the groundwork to steal an election
Donald Trump's campaign to steal the 2020 election after clearly losing at the ballot box failed for a couple of reasons. His baseless claims of fraud were thrown out by virtually every court that heard them. Perhaps most important, many GOP officials refused to play along – including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined to "find" the 11,780 more votes Trump needed, and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who turned down a demand from the president that he block Joe Biden's victory from being certified by Congress.www.examiner.net