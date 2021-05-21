newsbreak-logo
Sewage Covid-19 testing now covers two-thirds of England’s population

By Press Association 2021
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA programme to test sewage to assess the prevalence of different Covid-19 variants in different regions now covers two-thirds of England’s population, the Government has said. The scheme tests samples of wastewater for traces of the virus, and positive samples are genome sequenced to identify whether it is a variant...

