Brown bears euthanised at zoo after escaping enclosure

In a move that's being called "stupid," a woman is seen on video jumping a fence into the monkey habitat at the El Paso Zoo and then feeds them Hot Cheetos. A video has gone viral in El Paso after a woman was seen jumping into an animal's habitat at the El Paso Zoo. In the video posted this past weekend to FitFam's Instagram, you see the woman wading through the water in the spider monkey enclosure at the zoo. She then proceeds to sit on a rock and feed the animals. According to FitFam's post, she fed the monkeys Hot Cheetos from her hands before she makes her way back to the side of the enclosure and her friend helps her out.