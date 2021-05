About 500 homes in the Golden Valley area of Mohave County are currently without water after a water tank level fell too low to pump. County officials say an emergency interconnection with a neighboring water system has not produced enough water to keep up with demand and that the tank has continued to drain since Saturday. When it fell below ten feet, the county was forced to shut down the water booster station, resulting in a cut to water services for about 500 homes. Due to low pressure, officials are unable to sample the system to see if bacteria is present. Officials say the long term plan is to fill the tank to repair the well, which is almost 1,500 feet deep. Those without service will have to rely on bottled water until a fix is implemented.