Tammy Lucas is a kindergarten teacher at Fair Grove that will be retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Lucas has been teaching for 30 years and all of those years have been at Fair Grove; she even graduated from Fair Grove. However, after all this time it still wasn’t an easy decision to retire. “I thought it would be easy to say goodbye to setting alarms, waiting for a snow day call, and PD days, but it was not an easy decision when the day came for me to decide to retire. The act of saying farewell to the halls of Fair Grove, the administration, peers and KIDS are what I will miss the very most,” explained Lucas.