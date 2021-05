Police have been granted more time to question a man arrested in connection with the murder of PCSO Julia James.The man, who is in his 20s and from the Canterbury area, was taken into custody at 9.30pm on Friday night. A 36-hour extension granted over the weekend means Kent Police can lawfully hold him until until Monday evening.A suspect can be held for up to 24 hours before they must either be charged with a crime or released, but police can apply to hold someone for up to 36 or 96 hours if they are suspected of a serious crime such...