The next phase of Marvel movies is a highly anticipated one, especially because it will introduce a wide variety of new superheroes that the MCU has never seen before. Some of these superheroes include the Fantastic Four, a beloved team of superheroes that were acquired by Disney and Marvel upon the acquisition of Fox. As such, it’s exciting to see what Disney has in mind now that they own the characters. While it’s still unclear who will be playing the Fantastic Four, however, it seems a casting announcement is reportedly imminent. Not only that, but it’s been suggested that Marvel actually still wants to cast John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Susan Richards in their upcoming Fantastic Four film.