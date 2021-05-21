Improve At The Pines With Card 53 Comedy

Texas gets many things right, but might be failing when it comes to little bread pocket sandwiches with meat and cheese inside. Runzas are king and we need them here. If you've traveled to the Midwest, maybe you've visited a Runza restaurant. They're in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Colorado, and if you grew up in one of those states like I did, you know they were in all the mall food courts and on every fast food row right there with McDonald's and Wendy's. My mom made runzas from scratch when I was a kid, and I lived on them in college at the University of Nebraska. Runzas are a handful of gooey, soft greatness, especially if they're dipped in ketchup.