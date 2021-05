Prince William and Prince Harry have responded to the recent report on their mother’s 1995 interview with the BBC, which concluded “deceitful” tactics were used in order to secure the now-famous tell-all with Princess Diana. The blockbuster interview came amid her unraveling marriage to Prince Charles during a time in which Diana said Buckingham Palace saw her as a “threat of some kind.” One of the most memorable moments came when Diana addressed Prince Charles’s affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles, saying, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”