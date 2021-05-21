newsbreak-logo
DANIEL 'CHEWY' MONGRAIN Is Hoping To Add 'Thrashy' Elements And 'Some Dirtiness' To VOIVOD's Sound On Next Album

Cover picture for the articleGuitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain of Canadian metal innovators VOIVOD spoke to The Metal Voice about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2018's "The Wake" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're still in the writing process. Things have been a little bit slower since we had to learn the whole albums again [for the VOIVOD full-album livestreams]. So we're still sharing files and trying to catch up and put more time into it. We hope to go into the studio and start recording this fall, but it's hard to tell. I think the situation will get better and maybe we'll have a chance to meet more often and jam together; that's where the magic happens, usually. But we've learned to work in this context as well. And that's cool, because I received a bunch of tracks from [drummer] Away, who is programming drums in Logic [audio software] with his computer, and it sounded exactly like Away's playing. I was super impressed, because sometimes when you use a computer, it kind of sounds square. But everything was perfect. So it's really fun to do. It's a different way. So it's gonna bring it different ideas, I think, if we welcome it in a creative way."

