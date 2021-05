Two California students have been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison over the 2019 killing of an Italian police officer in a drug deal gone bad. A jury in Rome deliberated for just over 12 hours before delivering the verdicts against Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, on Wednesday and handing them Italy's stiffest sentence for the murder of Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35.