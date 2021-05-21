newsbreak-logo
Here's what to know about the Citizen crime app as it tests private security

By Terry Collins, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizen, an intriguing crime and neighborhood watch app, is looking into a "pilot project" that could allow users to request private security to scenes. A program for an in-person, on-demand private security force supposedly has been in the works for months as Citizen is testing "quick response times and instant communication between Citizen and security partners," according to a story first reported by Vice on Friday. A black SUV with Citizen-branded logos has also been seen around Los Angeles, according to a tweet on Wednesday.

