VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Public Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine second dose Mega-Hub next Tuesday at the Victoria Community Center. Victoria County Public Health Department director David Gonzales told me they have no other plans for clinics next week besides their last mass hub Tuesday. Gonzales said they plan to administer about 1100 vaccines then and that they have plenty for that. Gonzales added that they did request a small shipment from the state for that clinic, plus they had some other doses left over from other clinics.