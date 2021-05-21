Jurgen Klopp claims City would not have won title faced with Liverpool injuries

Jurgen Klopp has defended Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to field a weakened side against Leicester, which led to a 2-1 defeat to make Liverpool’s chances of making the top four more difficult – in addition to sealing the title for Manchester City.Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s rearranged trip to Old Trafford on Thursday evening, Klopp said it was “a crime” that the Premier League scheduled United to play three games in five days, which provoked Solskjaer into leaving Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani among the star names on his bench against the Foxes.“It was the line-up...