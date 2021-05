VICTORIA, Texas – On April 7, a modified skid steer loader was used to roll out a thick plastic liner for a new half-cell at the City of Victoria landfill. Republic Services, which operates the landfill for the City, hired a contractor crew recently to finish preparing the new half-cell. The half-cell is comprised of a layer of clay, the plastic liner and a mesh geocomposite layer to protect the soil from pollutants.