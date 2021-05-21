Prince Harry Admits He Turned to Drugs, Alcohol to Cope with Mother’s Passing / WATCH

Using his new Apple TV mental health series with Oprah Winfrey to further open up about his personal life, Prince Harry has revealed that he became dependent on alcohol and drugs as a way of coping with the death of his mother, Princess Diana. In the May 21 episode of the series, The Me You Can’t See, Harry said that he turned to this lifestyle in his adult years, as he still wasn’t sure how to mentally process the lingering trauma of Diana’s death. “28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life,” he explained. “I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.” He continued, emotionally: “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.”