Prince Harry Admits He Turned to Drugs, Alcohol to Cope with Mother’s Passing / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
EURweb
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Prince Harry is getting real about what he experienced in the days after his mother, Princess Diana’s tragic passing. He opened up about it with Oprah Winfrey during their wide-ranging interview for their Apple TV+ docuseries, “The Me You Can’t See,” which aims to remove stereotypes about mental health. Prince...

eurweb.com
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Prince Harry Says He Wanted To Leave Royal Life By The Time He Was In His 20s

Prince Harry touched on nearly every major aspect of his life during a wide-ranging interview on the “Armchair Expert” podcast with hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. In the one-and-a-half hour episode, which was released on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex talked about myriad disparate topics, including Joe Rogan, Princess Diana, the benefits of therapy, nude pictures taken of him in Las Vegas, his first incognito supermarket date with Meghan Markle, unconscious bias, and his military service.
EntertainmentHello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan's waxworks find new home after couple quit royal life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's waxworks at Madame Tussauds London have been moved to a new area of the museum, following Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life. The wax figures were removed from the royal family section last year when the Sussexes announced their decision to step back, but they've now been relocated to the Awards Party zone alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and the Beckhams, to "reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood".
Celebritieskion546.com

Prince Harry says he used drink and drugs to numb pain of Diana’s death

Prince Harry has said he drank heavily, took drugs and had panic attacks while struggling to cope with the pressures of royal life during his late 20s and early 30s. Harry discussed mental health with Oprah Winfrey, in a wide-ranging interview for their Apple TV+ documentary series that aims to remove the stigma around the topic.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals the three times he felt ‘completely helpless’ in his life

Prince Harry has revealed the three occasions in his life where he felt “completely helpless” during a podcast interview.The Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his mental health and seeking therapy after he had an eye-opening conversation with his wife Meghan.He told actor Dax Shepard, host of the Armchair Expert podcast, that he used to repress his anger at being constrained as part of the royal family and the inescapable media scrutiny, which he compared to “living in a zoo”.He described the moment he realised he needed therapy, saying: “It was a conversation that I had with my now wife,...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

The Duke of Sussex, who has quit his royal duties and moved to the United States with wife Meghan Markle, admits that he wanted to leave royal life since his 'early 20s.'. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has made it clear that he is against Prince Charle's parenting style. In a revealing new interview, the Duke of Sussex slammed his father for making him through a "cycle" of "pain and suffering."
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Prince Harry partied to hide pain he felt

Prince Harry turned to drugs and alcohol to "mask" the pain he felt in his late 20s. The 36-year-old royal - who has two-year-old son Archie with pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - admitted he used partying as a way to escape his struggles, and carried on even when he wasn't enjoying himself anymore.
CelebritiesVulture

Prince Harry Reveals ‘Nightmare’ Alcohol and Drug Use After Diana’s Death

Using his new Apple TV mental health series with Oprah Winfrey to further open up about his personal life, Prince Harry has revealed that he became dependent on alcohol and drugs as a way of coping with the death of his mother, Princess Diana. In the May 21 episode of the series, The Me You Can’t See, Harry said that he turned to this lifestyle in his adult years, as he still wasn’t sure how to mentally process the lingering trauma of Diana’s death. “28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life,” he explained. “I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.” He continued, emotionally: “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

Prince Harry spoke about the night that his wife, Meghan Markle considered taking her own life. On Friday (May 21), the Duke of Sussex spoke about the terrifying moment on his and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. Markle first revealed that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March. Markle said that she was struggling with royal life and the constant media scrutiny.
Mental Healththenationalnews.com

Prince Harry's mental health series: 6 shocking revelations, from drug abuse to anxiety attacks

Prince Harry is not holding back on his feelings about his family, including his father, in a new five-part documentary series that premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday. The Me You Can't See, co-produced by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, saw the former royal sit down with the media mogul for an emotional talk about mental health. In it, the Duke of Sussex stressed that his family turned a blind eye to the struggles of his wife Meghan Markle, and said he will "never be bullied into silence."
TV & Videoskentlive.news

Where to watch Prince Harry's new TV show on UK TV

Prince Harry will release his new TV show later this week. The Duke of Sussex has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for his new mental health series titled, The Me You Can't See. Viewers will be able to watch the documentary series on Friday, May 21 which features contributions from other famous stars.
Mental HealthBBC

Harry: I was willing to take drugs to cope with feelings

This video has been removed for rights reasons. Speaking to Oprah for a new Apple TV series, The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry discussed in detail the toll that living his life in the spotlight took on his mental health. He described walking behind the coffin at his mother's...