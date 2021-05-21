Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be warm and humid over the next several days in the panhandle before drier weather returns later this week. For the rest of tonight skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and humid w/lows in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances should remain small. During the day on Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will reach the low 80s. Rain chances will be 30-40% during the day. As we move into Tuesday night a line of strong to maybe severe storms will push through our area after midnight. Rain chances will linger through at least the first half of Thursday before drier and sunnier weather returns in time for the weekend.