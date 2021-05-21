Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern continues to remain warm and sunny through the weekend. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. Saturday will be more of the same. Lots of sun and breezy E to SE winds at 10-15 mph. Highs will reach the mid 80s near the coast w/upper 80s inland. By Sunday the winds die down a little bit, but the sunny and warm weather remain. Right now we do not see any rain in the forecast through the end of next week.www.wjhg.com