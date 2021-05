A steady diet of offense for the Buccaneers was enough to hold off the late-charging Cardinals on Thursday afternoon at Bell Field in Faribault. After surging in front 4-0 after the top of the first inning, WEM scored twice in each of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Bethlehem Academy, meanwhile, scored once in the second, four times in the third to cut the deficit to 6-5, and then three times in each of the fifth and sixth innings.