newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth flashes his biceps in a cheeky meditation video

msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's the hunky Thor actor who helps to get his fans into shape with his very own fitness and wellness app, Centr. And on Saturday, Chris Hemsworth released a behind-the-scenes clip showing the latest addition to the app - a 'learn to meditate' series, voiced by the Marvel star himself.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
George Miller
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biceps#Meditate#Clip#Film Star#Fitness Video#Camera#Centrfit#Pictures#Tight White T Shirt#Praise Chris#Reflective Sunglasses#Headphones#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meditation
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Shares Hilarious Video Of Him Dancing, And I Can't Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Over the past decade actor Chris Hemsworth has become movie megastar. This is in no small part due to his ongoing role playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also gotten attention for his A+ social media game, and Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky just shared a video of the couple dancing. And I honestly can’t look away.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Rumor Time : Hemsworth as He-Man!?

They’ve been talking about this new live-action “Masters of the Universe” movie longer than a Shatner pause, and nearly every actor in Hollywood has been mentioned for the starring role, so take this with a grain of salt. Just when it looked like He-Man had cut a break, when Netflix...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi reveals why Chris Hemsworth is the perfect superhero and says the upcoming sequel will be 'the best Marvel film ever'

Taika Waititi is currently working on the next Thor sequel, titled Thor: Love & Thunder. And the 45-year-old filmmaker gushed about the franchise's leading man Chris Hemsworth during an interview with Richard Wilkins for Weekend Today. When asked how filming for the blockbuster is going, Taika said: 'Great - we've...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Is Elsa Pataky moving her whole family to Byron Bay? Chris Hemsworth's wife is seen spending time with her blood-relatives in Australia - while Covid crisis rages on in Spain

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are without a doubt the most famous couple to live in Byron Bay. And on Monday, speculation emerged that the Spanish actress, 44, may be slowly moving her family Down Under as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on overseas. In his column for the Sydney Morning...
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Chris Hemsworth Has the Last Laugh 10 Years After "No-Name" Thor Casting

Watch: "Thor" & More: A Look Back at Comic-Con 2010. It's hard to believe just over 10 years ago the blockbuster action star was considered a "virtual unknown," according to a 2009 Vulture casting announcement Hemsworth resurfaced in honor of the decade anniversary of Thor. The Vulture post, penned by Mark Graham and titled "Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor," recapped the news that Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston had been cast in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming creation, "despite rumors that had everyone from Shia LaBeouf to Josh Hartnett being cast."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Pose for Rare Photo Together to Celebrate Her Birthday

Watch: 5 Reasons Why Liam Hemsworth Is Smitten With GF Gabriella Brooks. Did you spot the Liam Hemsworth cameo in this birthday tribute to his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks?. The Hunger Games alum, who has been dating Gabriella, a Sydney-based model, since 2019, popped up in an Instagram post from Michele Merkin, a close pal of Gabriella's. A slideshow dedicated to her bestie features a pic of Gabriella and her friends, with Liam posing high in the background. Michelle captioned the post, "Wishing you croctails and giggles for life! #hbd #gg."
Moviesthemanual.com

The 9 Best Non-Marvel Chris Hemsworth Movies, Ranked

Australian sexy man aficionado Chris Hemsworth is probably best known for his role as Thor in the expansive Marvel universe, but what does one need to do to be considered for such a legendary and godly role, besides getting into Thor-like shape and having the right heritage? Acting chops. Believe it or not, Hemsworth has played in an array of roles from comedy to thriller all the way to drama and of course some more sci-fi. There are more films on Hemsworth’s filmography than most would expect, and not even all of them are included in this list. However, given that his most prevalent role is as Thor and that accounts for a whopping 7 out of 25 movie roles, I’ve decided to rank his top performances that don’t include the hammer swinging, emotion-bottling demigod. Despite these films ranging from sub-par to great in quality, the rankings will be based on Hemsworth’s performance alone.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad's Idris Elba And Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Director Are Teaming Up For A New Film, And It Sounds Wild

At this point, Idris Elba is one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, as the actor has managed to land a variety of diverse roles over the years. As a result he’s become many things to audiences, including an action star. Films like Pacific Rim and Hobbs and Shaw have helped make him a mainstay in the realm of blockbuster films, and his role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad should only bolster his status. But now, Elba is teaming up with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction director for a brand new thriller, and it sounds wild.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Mother’s Day With Sweet Tribute To Wife Elsa Pataky

Another Mother’s Day has arrived, which means big names in Hollywood giving sweet shoutouts to their mamas and baby mamas. Marvel star and family man Chris Hemsworth is among the celebrities paying tribute to all the moms out there today, as he did so with a beautiful photo of his wife and the mother to his three children, Elsa Pataky. The star of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is celebrating the holiday dedicated to mothers by showing us he isn’t the only superhero in his family, as the sweet photo of Pataky sure shows off her superpowers.
Public HealthGossip Cop

Chris Hemsworth Accused Of Breaking COVID Rules With House Party

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky held a big party at their mansion in Byron Bay, Australia. One report accuses them of breaking COVID-19 protocol. Gossip Cop investigates. According to New Idea, Chris Hemsworth’s all-white dress code party has left many angry. Among the guests at the bash include Matt Damon and the Thor star’s brother Liam Hemsworth. Folks on Instagram were quick to point out that this party did not look safe. A fan commented, “It’s as if COVID-19 is a thing of the past. No masks. No safe distancing. Must be a relief.”
MoviesGamespot

Chris Hemsworth Shares Image From Thor, 10 Years Later

Actor Chris Hemsworth has shared an anniversary photo of sorts for the movie Thor, featuring himself and Loki actor Tom Hiddleston from 10 years ago. Hemsworth also shared a screenshot of a press story about the casting of two "no-names" for the film, himself and Hiddleston. "This year marks the...