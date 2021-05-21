No. 5 Ridgewood wins 16th straight Bergen County title in defensive battle over No. 19 IHA

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish that counts. In Summit, there may be no other grouping of words right now that carry less meaning than that old maxim. The top-seeded and second-ranked Hilltoppers bolted to a four-goal lead in the first five minutes of play and held a five-goal advantage by the half, but were forced to batten down the hatches in the last 24 minutes to ward off their stubborn opponent and post an 11-9 victory over second-seeded and sixth-ranked Westfield Saturday night in the 18th Union County Tournament final at Johnson Regional in Clark.