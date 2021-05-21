No. 5 Ridgewood wins 16th straight Bergen County title in defensive battle over No. 19 IHA
Defense has been the backbone of this girls lacrosse dynasty that Ridgewood has built over the past two decades in Bergen County, and in most seasons, far beyond that. So at first glance, there should be little surprise that Ridgewood’s 16th straight Bergen County Tournament title came on the back of that debilitating backer defense, holding Immaculate Heart without a goal for the duration of the second half.www.nj.com