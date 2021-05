A wild police chase came to an end in Florida after the driver of a stolen car rolled over while trying to cut across multiple lanes of traffic on the highway. Authorities responded to a call around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning that a group of people was trying to steal a car from a house in Fort Lauderdale. The suspects were unable to steal the vehicle from the home's garage and fled in an SUV that was reported stolen in Miami-Dade County.