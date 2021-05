Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is showing signs that he's willing to compromise — at least a little bit — on President Biden's infrastructure proposal. During an interview that aired Sunday on Kentucky Educational Television, McConnell said most Republican senators think the "proper price tag" for an infrastructure bill is somewhere between $600 billion and $800 billion. That's still nowhere near Biden's $2.3 trillion plan, which McConnell maintains isn't focused on actual infrastructure development, but it is higher than the known $568 billion counteroffer from a group of GOP senators sent to the White House last month. And just last week McConnell suggested the $600 billion was the ceiling, rather than the floor, CBS News notes. So while the two sides are a long ways off, there does seem to be life. Tim O'Donnell.