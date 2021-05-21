newsbreak-logo
Animals

Panda cub to get his first peek at visitors as U.S. National Zoo reopens

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA giant panda cub born during the pandemic and so far only seen by the public on a virtual “Panda Cam” will greet visitors in person for the first time on Friday as the National Zoo in Washington reopens. The cub, named Xiao Qi Ji, is the son of Tian...

Travelthedcpost.com

National Zoo Releases Free Entry Passes Ahead of May 21 Reopening

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is making available free timed-entry passes beginning Friday, May 14, at 12:25 pm in advance of its reopening scheduled for May 21. The Zoo has been closed to the public since November 23, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Admission is free, but in order to...
Travelpopville.com

National Zoo Reopening: “Free Timed-Entry Passes Available starting Friday morning, May 14, at 12:01 a.m.”

“Free Timed-Entry Passes Available Beginning May 14. When visitors return to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute May 21, they will find both familiar and new faces as they explore the park. Although the Zoo has been closed since Nov. 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the animal care team reported to work and provided the same level of care for their charges as any other day. Animals newly on view include giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, Amur tiger Mitas, Przewalski’s horse mother-son duo, Barbie and Cooper, Komodo dragon juvenile Onyx, Andean bear Brienne, American bison Lucy and Gally, California sea lion Charger and North American beaver Poplar, a new wallaby joey and a kudu calf. The Reptile Discovery Center will be open on the weekends, Friday through Sunday.
TravelWHNT-TV

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo opens its doors to visitors

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is welcoming visitors back into the zoo on Friday after being closed due to the pandemic. Although the zoo is reopening with new safety guidelines in order to protect visitors and limit the spread of COVID-19. All visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask in all indoor facilities. Visitors that are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face mask outdoors.
Washington, DCabc10.com

Smithsonian reopens two more museums and the National Zoo Friday

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian's phased approach to reopening takes its last step Friday, opening the National Zoo, the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of American Indian. It's the last group of seven museums that opened over the month of May. Several of the museums had attempted...
AnimalsSmithsonian

#PandaStory: Panda Cub Preschool

This update was written by assistant curator of giant pandas, Laurie Thompson. As keeper Mariel Lally mentioned in our last #PandaStory update, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji will soon learn a few husbandry behaviors that enable him to voluntarily participate in his own healthcare. One of the first behaviors animals learn is to “target.” We present them with a buoy on a stick, and they instinctively sniff to investigate the new, interesting object. Every time Xiao Qi Ji touches his nose to the buoy, we say “good job” and give him a treat—usually a piece of sweet potato, apple or pear. Training is completely voluntary, and at such a young age, he’s often too sleepy in the morning to participate. For now, we are familiarizing him with these objects and going at his pace.
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Updated exhibit gets visitors up close with penguins at the zoo

IDAHO FALLS — An updated home for penguins at the Idaho Falls Zoo became official with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. The penguin cove received its much-needed updates adding windows for patrons to get up close with the animals. In the past, visitors had a distant view of where the penguins hang out.
Travelcbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: National Zoo Reopens

The National Zoo in D.C. welcomed back visitors for the first time since November on Friday. The zoo has safety measures in place during the pandemic, like limited capacity. Guests age 2 and older are required to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces.
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

The National Zoo is finally reopening! Here's how you can snag tickets

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The time has come! The Smithsonian National Zoo opens reservations for free entry passes available online beginning May 14, at 12:25 p.m. in advance of the Zoo’s opening Friday, May 21. The Zoo has been closed since Nov. 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Zoo admission is free, but entry passes are required. Entry passes do not include admission to Asia Trail and the giant panda exhibit. You must reserve a free, timed Asia Trail/Panda pass on-site on the day of your visit. However, members can reserve Panda Passes in advance online. For the safety of visitors, staff and animals, a limited number of Panda Passes are available each day.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Buffalo Zoo's new lion cubs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can now say hello to Khari and Zahra, two new lion cubs at the Buffalo Zoo. They were born at the zoo in March. Their names mean "king-like" and "flower" in Swahili. Zoo officials say the morning is the best time to come and see them...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Birmingham Zoo welcomes red panda, infant howler monkey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama zoo announced two new residents on Saturday. In a news release, the Birmingham Zoo introduced Gizmo, a red panda, and a baby howler monkey born earlier this month, AL.com reported. Gizmo is 2-years-old and came to Birmingham from the Sacramento Zoo, WVTM reported. The animal...
Animalszenger.news

Will It Bear My Weight Mom? Panda Cub Tries Climbing

At six months old, “Fuihin” Kaedehama is learning how — and how not — to climb. The curious panda cub was seen at Adventure World in Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, trying to climb over everything in her enclosure, under the watchful eye of her mother. Even falling flat on her back...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatizoo.org

Cincinnati Zoo Visitors Over the Moon for Penguin Ambassadors Mars and Rover

CINCINNATI, OH (May 21, 2021) — Four-month-old Mars and Rover have joined Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s little blue penguin colony after a long journey to become ambassadors for their species. With that mission now accomplished, thanks to TLC from the Zoo’s tireless bird team, visitors can see them swimming in their new home in Roo Valley.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo offers sneak peek of giraffes ahead of exhibit opening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, the Hattiesburg Zoo will unveil its full Africa exhibit featuring the long-awaited giraffes. Sue Ellen and Alberta arrived in Hattiesburg one month ago and they’ll make their debut on Saturday. The mother-daughter giraffe duo comes from the Audobon Species Survival Center in New Orleans.
AnimalsGlendale Star

Endangered jaguar cubs born at Wildlife World Zoo

Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park recently announced the births of one melanistic and two spotted endangered jaguar cubs. The Wildlife World staff is hand-raising the cubs. The cubs have bottles of formula several times a day, and over the next few weeks, they will begin the transition to include meat in their diet.
Animalsledburyreporter.co.uk

Mother and daughter orangutans ready for visitors at zoo

A mother and daughter pair of orangutans are the latest new arrivals at a zoo. Bornean orangutans Mali, 25, and her eight-year-old daughter Tatau have been settling in at Colchester Zoo since February, but with indoor areas of the park having remained shut because of Covid restrictions, they have so far been kept behind closed doors.
WildlifeWashington Post

Scientist tunes in to katydids at Smithsonian site in Panamanian rainforest

When the sky turns dark over the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and the howler monkeys become silent, the katydids start singing and dancing. Most of the researchers living on Barro Colorado Island in Panama are asleep, but a few scientists are awake for the bugs’ performance held each evening in the Central American rainforest.