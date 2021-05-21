newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Heidi Schreck (‘What the Constitution Means to Me’) on capturing her ‘communion with the audience’ for film [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

By Sam Eckmann
msn.com
 2 days ago

“It took me to some really unexpected places,” reveals Heidi Schreck of her show “What the Constitution Means to Me.” The idea of a play about her teenage years as a constitutional debater came to her over a decade ago. She started with an exploration of debate memories, but soon found herself examining the ways in which women are excluded from the constitution. Schreck was nominated at the Tony Awards in 2019 for Best Play and Lead Actress in a Play, and was cited as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Now this important piece of theatre is finding new audiences across the globe thanks to a filmed version on Amazon Prime. Watch the exclusive video interview here.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Marielle Heller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Abuse#Communion#Best Actress#Best Drama#Family Drama#Interview#Live Video#The Tony Awards#Indian#Supreme Court#Apple Iphone#Gold Derby#Film#Video#Interview#Audience Members#Exclusive#Hollywood#Lead Actress#Debate Memories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Minoritiesgoldderby.com

Uly Schlesinger (‘Genera+ion’) on how Gen Z isn’t just ‘a bunch of social justice warriors’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Uly Schlesinger was drawn to the characterization in the new HBO Max teen comedy-drama “Genera+ion.” The series, in which Schlesinger plays a bisexual teen named Nathan, stems from a 19-year-old creator, Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, which the actor credits with giving it an authentic voice. “It didn’t seem like just another teen show,” says Schlesinger in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It seemed to really be striving to tell something real, something authentic.” Watch the full interview above.
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Queen Of Sajjangarh movie review

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/Digpu): If you think that making an entire film is a cakewalk during the lockdown, then take a break for a moment and go watch Mahaveer Shringi's Queen Of Sajjangarh. It is definitely an eye-opener and motivation for all those filmmakers who cited lockdown as...
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

O-T Fagbenle (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): Luke’s sanity is in ‘mortal jeopardy’ for ‘mind-melting’ fourth season [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“His wife and child are in mortal jeopardy, as is his sanity,” describes O-T Fagbenle in regard to his character Luke Bankole’s mental state in the fourth season of Hulu‘s Emmy Award-winning drama “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which premiered with three episodes on April 28 and will conclude its 10-episode run on June 16. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Fagbenle discusses how his character is “put through the wringer” in new fashion in the show’s current installment, which the actor calls “mind-melting.”
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

‘Lovecraft Country’ costume designer Dayna Pink on genre-bending series: ‘It kept us on our toes the whole time’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The idea as a costume designer of being able to go to all these different places and periods and times was so rich,” says Dayna Pink about her work on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” “It’s not like repeating yourself over and over again. You’re just reinventing all these different things, so that was a really great challenge for us and it just kept us on our toes the whole time.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Pink above.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Leslie Jordan (‘Call Me Kat’): ‘It’s just gravy from here on out!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“What I wanted in Hollywood was certainly not what I’m getting now… all this extra!” exclaims Leslie Jordan about his current career trajectory. The actor and comedian has a new bestselling memoir, a new gospel music album and will return to the Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” which was just renewed for a second season. The comedy features Jordan as Phil, a loveable gay baker and best friend of the title character (Mayim Bialik). In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), the Emmy-winning actor discusses becoming a social media star and why he hopes the series “will run forever.”
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’): Stand-up comedy is about ‘persistence amid punishing failure’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Persistence amid punishing failure,” reflects Hannah Einbinder about how she relates to her character in the new series “Hacks.” In our exclusive new Gold Derby video interview, she adds, “In the show I play a writer. In reality, I’m a stand-up and it involves a lot of trial and error. This character experiences that when she’s challenged, not by a crowd, but Deborah.”
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Shalita Grant laughs about her vocal tics on ‘Search Party’ and teases ‘You’ season 3 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Buck wild” is how actress Shalita Grant says she works. The Julliard School alumnus and past Tony Award nominee reveals in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby about recurring on “Search Party” (watch the video above), “I never know my lines. I don’t learn them. I don’t learn them the night before; I don’t learn them the morning of. I learn them probably about 10 minutes before we go up.” Grant explains that this process allows her to “go with the flow” on any last-minute script rewrites, “to listen in a very specific way” to her scene partners and finally to improvise because she is “genuinely responding to the moment.” She admits, “It’s a tightrope that I walk, I know!”
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

BET Awards producer Connie Orlando: It was ‘terrifying’ to put on a show in a pandemic, but also an ‘opportunity’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We did millions of Zoom calls, and I don’t think that’s an exaggeration,” says Connie Orlando about the unique challenges of producing the 2020 BET Awards. She’s the Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for Black Entertainment Television, and last June the network had to reinvent the awards show as one of the first events to go forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch our exclusive video interview with Orlando above.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Joseph Fiennes (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): ‘The oxygen is fast running out for Fred’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“The oxygen is fast running out for Fred,” admits Joseph Fiennes about his character Fred Waterford on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and how a once powerful former Gilead commander now languishes as a political prisoner in Canada facing war crimes charges.” He’s got nowhere to hide and run. What we see in Fred is a man who will try to rationalize himself, but he is deeply cognizant and will have to look himself in the mirror and his actions. Will it change him, I don’t know. But it is certainly a new perspective for Fred this season,” he says. Watch our exclusive video interview with the Emmy nominated actor above.
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (‘Hacks’ creators): ‘Artistic collaboration is a weird love language’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We wanted to make something that felt real and authentic in every way,” reveals Lucia Aniello about creating “Hacks” with Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. For our exclusive new Gold Derby interview, she continues, “It’s a comedy about comedy. So when we were going to writing stand up jokes for a comedian; we wanted them to feel genuinely funny. When we were doing more dramatic moments, we wanted that to feel real too. Authenticity is always going to be a north star.”
Musicgoldderby.com

Sara Bareilles (‘Girls5eva’): ‘The music isn’t a joke at all’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I came in as the newbie in a deep way,” confesses Sara Bareilles about her role in “Girls5eva.” For our recent Gold Derby exclusive video interview, she adds, “I haven’t had any TV experience to be honest, outside of performing on television. For me it was about adapting what I had learnt from being involved in musical theatre. It’s trust, it’s listening, it’s responding. It’s this total new medium. But my co-stars across the board were unbelievably kind, generous and patient as I was learning my way.”
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Composer Amanda Jones talks ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ ‘Good Trouble’ and ‘the Hollywood pipeline problem’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s brought on an onslaught of incredible projects,” reveals composer Amanda Jones about what her groundbreaking Emmy Award nomination last year has done for her career. Sometimes billed as Amanda Delores Patricia Jones, her compositions underscore five shows that are airing this spring alone: “Adventure Time” on HBO Max, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on HBO, “From Cradle to Stage” on Paramount+, “Good Trouble” on Freeform and “Impact” from National Geographic. She continues in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “It’s been a fascinating and incredible exhilarating year.”
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Page Hurwitz (comedy director and producer): ‘Within one punchline you can bring together people’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Comedy has the power to unite very disparate audience s in a matter of seconds,” explains Page Hurwitz in our recent webchat. She adds, “It’s a unique artform. Within one punchline you can bring together people from all walks of life. It can remind us of our shared humanity. The more diverse voices that are on that stage, telling those jokes, and uniting those audiences the better. It gives us an understanding of each other and insight into each other’s experiences. You might not know someone like Michelle Buteau, you can get to know someone like Michelle Buteau.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Jeff Russo (‘Fargo,’ ‘Oslo,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ composer) talks ‘visually evocative’ scripts and ‘the longest piece of music’ he’s ever written [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“That may actually be the longest piece of music I’ve ever written,” reveals composer Jeff Russo about the nearly 12-minute track that he composed for the season four premiere of FX’s Fargo. Set in Kansas City in 1950, the fourth installment of the anthology series used Russo’s “opus” to tell the backstory of 50 years of mob family warfare, and Russo drew on the city’s “jazz and blues flare” to situate the audience in the show’s particular time and place. Watch our exclusive video interview with Russo above.
TV & VideosMSNBC

Showtime's 'Ziwe' lacks the Instagram live show's radical humor

Ziwe Fumudoh was forced to pivot during the pandemic. For the 29-year-old comedian, that meant transitioning her comedy show "Baited with Ziwe" from a high-production-value series on YouTube to a more stripped-down presentation on Instagram. A year later, Fumudoh — who goes by just her first name professionally — is back in an even bigger studio with a brand new audience on Showtime.
Soccergoldderby.com

Lawson Deming (‘Ted Lasso’ VFX supervisor): ‘We built not only the crowd but the stadium around them’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Comedy doesn’t have to be completely cynical,” reflects visual effect supervisor Lawson Deming about “Ted Lasso.” For our recent Gold Derby exclusive video interview, he continues, “When it hit there were feelings and fears people had in the world. Having something that was inspirational, uplifting and earnest was the right way to do it.”
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Tim Galvin (‘Genius: Aretha’ production designer): ‘It seemed like a great surprise for me’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“What could be better?” asks production designer Tim Galvin while describing his recent task of creating the sets for National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha.” “I was so happy to be invited onto the job. It seemed like a great surprise for me. It all was very serendipitous. In reading the script this was going to be some kind of great job.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.