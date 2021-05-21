newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Hunter Martinez (Decent Criminal, Dwarves) Talks Human Issue, His New Death Rock Band

Punknews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Martinez, drummer for Decent Criminal and frequent Dwarves collaborator, has started a new project. The project is called Human Issue and it features Hunter and a revolving cast of compatriots. Influenced by 80s hardcore and deathrock, resulting in a sound that is dark and savage. Martinez created the tracks up by doing rough drum demos, and then building the song up with his long list of collaborators- and what a list!

www.punknews.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bands#Hard Rock#Dwarves#The Band#Little Rock#Punk Rock#Classic Rock#Human Issue#Adolescents#A Global Threat#Western Settings#Backup Vocals Lrb Snag#Death Church#Decent Criminal#Drummer#Misfits#Punk Music#Song#Drums#Bass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Sister Trio The Warning Release Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Choke’

Rock 'n' roll sister trio the Warning have released a brand new, hard-hitting song called "Choke," along with a captivating music video. Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, the Warning consists of sisters Daniela Villarreal on the guitar and vocals, Alejandra Villarreal on the bass and piano and Paulina Villarreal behind the drum kit. Not only are they a sister trio, but they're a power trio. "Choke" is a powerful anthem with an infectious chorus.
Musicguitar.com

Learn to play guitar like Pete Townshend in five minutes

Get your windmilling arm revved up, because this month we’re going to take a look at the guitar style of a true living legend of the guitar world: The Who’s Pete Townshend. Townshend is undoubtedly more famous for his on-stage gear-destroying antics than any lead part he ever played, but...
Musicchaospin.com

Sensational Psychedelic Rock Band The Lazy Eyes Drop Their New Single

New Australian psychedelic rock band The Lazy Eyes are getting more and more popular these days. Having met each other in high school, the music of the Australian quartet gives a similar vibe to Pink Floyd, Tame Impala, and the likes of those. Anyways, they just released their fifth track “Nobody Taught Me” alongside an aesthetic music video.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

HELLOWEEN's MICHAEL KISKE Looks Back On Using Pre-Recorded Lead Vocals During 2017 Tour: 'I Will Never Do That Again'

HELLOWEEN's Michael Kiske has opened up about using taped vocals during the opening show of the band's fall 2017 "Pumpkins United" world tour. The trek was HELLOWEEN's first featuring the reunited expanded classic lineup of the German power metal outfit, consisting of seven musicians, including Kiske and returning guitarist Kai Hansen alongside singer Andi Deris and guitarist Sascha Gerstner.
Musicmxdwn.com

SPELLLING Shares Mysterious New Song “Boys At School”

Bay Area-based Chrystia Cabral’s project SPELLLING has released her second single “Boys At School.” The track is set to be featured on the forthcoming album The Turning Wheel, which is due out June 25 via Sacred Bones. SPELLING released “Little Deer” as the first single from the album on April 14.
Rock Musicinvisibleoranges.com

“El Camazotz”: Entierro’s Doom-Tinged Heavy Metal Takes Wing in the Night (Interview)

Though Entierro have been around for some ten years now (some of it as Treebeard earlier on), I'd never heard of them until I was told about a cool new heavy metal short-length with Victor Arduini (Arduini/Balich, ex-Fates Warning) coming out in a few weeks. Almost everything Victor has done has been nothing short of gold, particularly with Fates Warning (which remains an all-time favorite band of mine, and is one of the finest heavy metal outfits to ever exist) and Arduini/Balich, so it stands to reason that Entierro's new material would be cool too.
Musicmilwaukeerecord.com

My First Band: Dr. Frank (The Mr. T Experience)

Frank Portman is better-known to listeners as “Dr. Frank,” the musical moniker the singer, guitarist, and founding member of The Mr. T Experience has used for close to four decades. Over the course of the seminal Berkeley punk project’s long and accomplished run, the band has managed more than a dozen releases, performed all over the U.S. and Europe, and shared the stage with some legendary acts. Even though there have been lengthy breaks and lineup changes through the years, The Mr. T Experience and its ever-present leader are still releasing music, playing shows to packed rooms (in pre-pandemic times, at least), and influencing new generations of musicians along the way.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Punk the Capital

This documentary takes a look back to the late Seventies and early Eighties, when the punk rock scene in the nation’s capital went from a few kids skateboarding outside of Bad Brains and Slickee Boys shows, to a thriving movement that would be recognized by the other scenes popping up in cities all around the world. Punk the Capital tracks the rise of the city’s best-known (and often short-lived) punk acts, its most essential venues, the founding of Dischord Records, and the beginnings of the straight-edge movement that would eventually extend beyond the D.C. suburbs and across the world.
Rock Musichorrornews.net

INNER AXIS release new single “Midnight Hunter” (with video)

The Heavy Metal band INNER AXIS starts into spring 2021 with two brand new power-driven tracks, released each as a digital single and as double-feature CD and 12” Vinyl-Maxi. Produced in the PITCHBLACK STUDIOS and deliver a perfect genre sound, noticeably enhanced by new band member and guitarist Nino Helfrich (also IRON ANGEL) and Annihilator bass player Rich Gray, who contributes his skills on the two tracks.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Feat. STONE SOUR's JOSH RAND: Debut EP Due In July; 'Ignite' Single Available

Josh Rand, multi-instrumentalist, veteran songwriter and long-tenured guitarist of the Grammy-nominated rock outfit STONE SOUR, and his THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT partner, co-songwriter and vocalist Casandra Carson, have dropped a new song, "Ignite". It is the second track to be released from THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT's debut, self-titled EP, which will be released on July 9. Pre-orders are available now exclusively here. Vinyl, CD and cassettes are all hand signed and numbered with an exclusive gold variant available only from Nuclear Blast and an exclusive glow in the dark variant available only from MerchNow.
Rock MusicStereogum

Hear Stone Temple Pilots’ Previously Unreleased Early Version Of “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart”

Back in March, Stone Temple Pilots announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their perennially underrated 1996 classic Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop. Billed as the super deluxe edition, it includes a remaster of the original album on both vinyl and CD plus two more CDs’ worth of previously unreleased bonus material. One contains early versions, instrumentals, and alternate mixes of Tiny Music tracks, while the other features a full live set from 1997. Upon announcing the reissue the band shared an raw alternate take of the album’s lead single, “Big Bang Baby.” Today they’ve got another one of the album’s radio hits teed up for you, an early attempt at “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart.”
Rock Musicinvisibleoranges.com

Entering the Underground #8: Heavy Sentence Nails Classic Heavy Metal “Bang to Rights”

One of the most exciting recent bands for me that I’ve had the chance to watch grow since day one has been England’s Heavy Sentence. I grabbed the original Protector / Darkest Hour 7" as a blind buy on a friend’s recommendation and fell in love; melodic leads, gruff vocals, and swaggering riffs combined well to give something equal parts NWOBHM, punk, and Motörhead, almost like if Midnight’s more recent stuff had a bit less Venom and a tiny bit more Tokyo Blade in its DNA.
Tequesta, FLBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED Perform Cover Of JASON ISBELL's 'White Man's World'

Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted's official YouTube channel has just shared a video of him and his THE CHOPHOUSE BAND performing a cover version of the Jason Isbell song "White Man's World" in March 2019 at the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, Florida. Check it out below. Also available are previously released performances of the Johnny Cash classic "Folsom Prison Blues", the Jason Isbell song "Cover Me Up", Johnny Cash's "Big River", the blues classic "Cocaine Blues", Tom Waits's "Jockey Full Of Bourbon", Neil Young's "Rockin' In The Free World", "I've Been Everywhere" (originally written by Australian country singer Geoff Mack and later recorded by Johnny Cash) and the John Anderson song "Seminole Wind".
Rock MusicLaredo Morning Times

'Fanny: The Right to Rock' Review: Honoring Forgotten Female Rockers of the Early 1970s

Fanny should have entered the history books immediately. They were, as longtime supporter Bonnie Raitt puts it, “the first all-woman rock band that could really play, and really get some credibility in the musician community.” They also released several major-label albums, toured extensively and were a principally Filipina American act in the primarily white-male landscape of early 1970s rock. Yet somehow they went from also-rans to a footnote, then a reclamation project that even champions of pioneering women in music tended to overlook.