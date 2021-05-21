newsbreak-logo
Intex River Run Float w/ Cupholders Only $14.86 on Walmart.com (Regularly $39)

By Stacy
hip2save.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHip2Save may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Tubing in your plans for the summer? Walmart has a deal! ☀️. Hurry over to Walmart.com where you can score this Intex Inflatable Red River Run 53″ Pool Tube for just $14.86 (regularly $38.99)! We posted this deal previously and it sold out fairly quickly so make sure you grab yours soon, if interested.

hip2save.com
