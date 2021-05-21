newsbreak-logo
Listen to Punknews Podcast #542 and #542.5!

Punknews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode #542 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em pay tribute to the late Jack Terricloth of World/Inferno Friendship Society. The upcoming Misfits reunion show, Spitboy’s upcoming discography compilation, the role of Green Day, Culture Shock, and the lyrics of Rod Stewart are also discussed.

www.punknews.org
Comicscomicon.com

‘Listen To My Art’ Podcast Ep. 38: Juni Ba Talks ‘Djeliya’

If you enjoyed this episode be sure to check out our previous show with Bradon Graham. Preview: Death’s Avatar Has Arrived In ‘The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr’ #2 →. Tito W. James is a journalist writing for Comicon.com with a focus is on highlighting high quality independent content. His comics draw heavy influence from hand drawn animation and incorporate action and comedy into various genres.
Silver Spring, MDthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Eli Lev, “As It Is”

In Their Words: “‘As It Is’ started to reveal itself halfway through a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat I went on near the Florida coast at the beginning of the year. I experienced silent sunrises over the ocean and brilliant sunsets over the bay that brought on infinite color variations and led me to a unique insight that everything is changing while staying exactly ‘as it is’ in every moment. The melody and words for the song started coming to me very quickly after that, but I couldn’t use my phone or guitar to record them because of the guidelines of the retreat! I only got the chance to write down the lyrics five days later once the retreat concluded, which allowed for some very interesting melodic elements to develop and resulted in one of my most unique songs to date.” — Eli Lev.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Shannon McNally, “This Time”

In Their Words: “‘This Time’ was written by Waylon. He didn’t write all of his songs. In fact, he probably didn’t write most of them, but the ones he did write were his best. I believe he was talking about a personal relationship with a lover, but as I sing it, I think of it as my relationship to the music business and my personal struggles with it as a woman and an artist. I particularly love the Wurlitzer intro and how the kick drum and acoustic guitar come in sounding like a sunny day. All of Waylon’s grooves remind me of horse gaits. This one is a full canter and the harmonica is the river running beside it. This song is the high point or key to me getting into the headspace that permits me to sing the rest of the album. For me there is relief in its directness. It’s my favorite song on the album.” — Shannon McNally.
Braham, MNmusicinminnesota.com

The Listening Room Shines with Barbaro and MoeDeLL

60 miles North of the Twin Cities sits the small town of Braham. A city of roughly 1,800 residents, it’s easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. One block off Main Street, across from the Fire Station, sits Happy Productions, an online radio station with an intimate little gem. The Listening Room sits around 50 people and Shawn Sullivan, the radio station’s owner, is capitalizing on a well worn formula. On Friday’s the room welcomes in Minnesota singer-songwriters and bands for cozy shows designed to engage and encourage listening. Based on last nights show of bluegrass band Barbaro and Americana singer MoeDeLL, it’s easy to see why less space equals more sound.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

The Ethical Life: Listen to past episodes of podcast series

Scott Rada, Lee Enterprises social media manager, and Richard Kyte, director of the Ethics Institute at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., talk about the intersection of ethics and modern life. You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Sean McConnell, “Price of Love”

In Their Words: “‘Price of Love’ is a direct result of a conversation I had with my mother on the phone one day while was driving on tour. I was missing my wife and little girl back at home. We talked about the price your heart pays for giving itself fully to someone. It’s scary, you know? Scary that something could happen to them. That something will eventually happen to all of us. But yet, most of us decide to risk that. To take the jump. To give up your heart completely. It’s heavy shit.” — Sean McConnell.
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Grascals, “Thankful”

In Their Words: “The lyrics to our new single are a powerful and wonderful reminder of just how much we all have to be thankful for, and especially now more than ever! I think this song really touched all of our hearts, which made it an easy choice to record, and we’re so glad that the writers — Daryl Mosley and Rick Lang — brought it to The Grascals. ‘Thankful’ makes you pause and reflect on the truly important things in life and where our blessings come from, and I hope all of the listeners will really focus on the words of this song. I know it has helped me keep a brighter disposition while not being able to travel and see my music family and friends — and you just can’t help but smile when you hear it. The Grascals truly are ‘Thankful’!” — John Bryan, singer/guitarist, The Grascals.
Politicsdelawarepublic.org

'A Matter of Facts' podcast: Marcus Funk and podcasts

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information. Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter...
Musicamericanahighways.org

Listen & Watch

Americana Highways is happy to present this video premiere of Jackson Emmer’s song “90’s Tacoma,” which was written by Jackson Emmer and Terry Klein. The video is performed by: Jackson Emmer on vocals and guitar; Joe D’Esposito on fiddle and harmony vocals; Mike Facey on bass; and Kevin Matthews on drums. The video is by […]
Los Angeles, CAthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Mara Connor, “Old Man”

Song: “Old Man” (Neil Young cover) In Their Words: “I recorded this with Jon Estes in Nashville at the same age Neil Young was when he wrote it (’24 and there’s so much more’) about a caretaker who lived on his ranch. When I first heard the song I was struck by the empathy exhibited by such a young songwriter. I’m also impressed by his economy of language, how in so few words he conveys so much: that as humans, we’re more alike than we are different, and at our core, we all just want to be loved. It’s an affirmation that if we took the time to really look into each other’s eyes and see the humanity there, the world would be far better for it. Can you imagine an insightful folk rock song about an elderly ranch foreman charting on the Billboard Hot 100 today? Me neither, and that’s a shame.” — Mara Connor.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Podcast: Schedule Release and Listener Spotlight Return

The NFL schedule has been released. We already knew the opponents the Jets would face this year, but we now know the order of the games, the kickoff times, and the television broadcasts (unless the games are flexed). I am not a big fan of schedule release day. I think it has too much hype, but there still are a handful of takeaways. In the first segment of today’s podcast, I discuss some of them.
TV & VideosOZY

The Funniest Listens of the Week

Because we could all use a laugh. Good comedy is needed more than ever these days and luckily there are more funny podcasts on offer than ever before … if you know where to look. This week on Wherever You Get Your Podcasts, we dive into the growing variety of comedy shows in the podcast space, take a look at some of the most entertaining conversations with the comedians behind them, and hear about the latest and greatest news from the audio world.
Aerospace & Defensekey.aero

FlyPast Podcast

If you love historic aviation, then The FlyPast Podcast is just what you need. Brought to you every week by the team behind FlyPast, the world's leading aviation magazine, The FlyPast Podcast is 30 minutes of chat, discussion and stories about incredible aeroplanes, the heroic pilots who flew them – and the people who still fly them today.
Musicglamourmagazine.co.uk

19 of the funniest, wittiest and most inspiring feminist podcasts you should be listening to right now

Whether you’re on your commute, in the bath, making dinner or simply seeking background noise, podcasts have swiftly overtaken music as our audio of choice. The way you can tune out of reality whilst getting clued up on the most up-to-date information is a winning combination all-round. Let’s just say you’re going to be the most popular player at the pub quiz.
Podcasttolovehonorandvacuum.com

It’s My Birthday! So Here Are Two Podcasts to Listen to Instead!

It’s my birthday today, so I’m going to take some time off and not really write a post today. I’m going to knit, and go on a drive to wine country with my husband, and then I’m cooking lobster and scallops for dinner, because I like cooking, and I love lobster and scallops. So that sounds like a good birthday thing to do!
Portland, ORWWEEK

What to Listen to This Week

If your image of DRAM isn’t the joyful prankster of “Cha-Cha” and “Broccoli” but of a man standing rapturously in front of a Tiny Desk Concert band, “Shelley FKA DRAM” is for you. Listening recommendations from the past, present, Portland and the periphery. SOMETHING OLD. It wouldn’t be surprising if...
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 5/27/21: Maxie Gets Caught!

No one is safe in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly wants the truth, Jason tries to make things right, Sam defends herself, Valentin threatens Peter, Cyrus makes his next dangerous move, and Maxie is laying in the woods as someone tracks her down!. At the hospital, Carly is trying to...
Musiciheartlocalmusic.com

Listen: Hannah Norris releases “Will I?”

Hannah Norris has built her brand around exciting performances. The local musician is known for her expert guitar work and powerhouse vocals that tend to knock the socks off of whoever’s lucky enough to find themselves at her shows. This year, like many of us, she’s had time to slow down a bit and reflect. That’s where her latest single, “Will I?” comes into play. The song, which steps away from her bluesy riffs and takes on a more pensive tone, focuses on cutting ties and moving forward. “It really came about when i realized the relationship i was in at the time wasn’t very healthy or productive,” says Norris. “Wasn’t really thinking too deeply about it when i wrote it, but looking back, it’s definitely a subconscious note to myself of needing to make some major changes in my independence and direction.”