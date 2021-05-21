newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Yes, plutonium from SC is still in Nevada. The Energy Department is working on it.

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0trC_0a7WPFvT00
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, speaks during a tour Tuesday, May 4, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo/John Locher

Sometime in 2018, a cache of defense plutonium was clandestinely shipped from the Savannah River Site south of Aiken to the Nevada National Security Site, an installation near Las Vegas that has for decades been at the center of the nation’s nuclear crusade.

Its quiet arrival, foreshadowed in an environmental review published that summer, roiled Nevada lawmakers and other state officials, many of whom cried they were unaware of the shipment until it was too late.

In a letter in early 2019, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the Department of Energy’s wanton actions – sending an ingredient for nuclear weapons across the country for staging at NNSS – “endangered our people and destroyed any semblance of trust” the department and its National Nuclear Security Administration “may have developed with representatives of this state” over the course of several years.

“While you have shown little regard for maxims of states’ rights,” the angered governor wrote, “it is nonetheless a bedrock concept of this country and a principle I demand that you respect.”

A salve was later applied to the wound, which had festered in court.

Spurred by concerns expressed by the Silver State’s congressional delegation, then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry promised Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the plutonium, a ½ metric ton in total, would be removed from Nevada by the end of 2026. The relocation efforts would begin in 2021, this year, Perry pledged in writing.

Cortez Masto, a Democrat, subsequently took a victory lap: “Nevadans didn’t create this waste and we shouldn’t be on the hook for storing it in our state against our will,” Masto said. “While I thank Secretary Perry for working with me on this issue, make no mistake that we will have additional fights ahead of us.”

(The plutonium in question isn’t waste, according to the Energy Department and its uppermost officials, and plutonium has been stored at the security site before.)

Perry abruptly left his post atop the Energy Department near the end of 2019, leaving many with questions. When Perry’s deputy, Dan Brouillette, ultimately filled the void, he reaffirmed his department’s plutonium removal commitment. Jennifer Granholm, President Joe Biden’s pick for energy secretary, would do the same.

“The plan is to follow the agreement that you negotiated,” nominee Granholm told Cortez Masto during a congressional hearing.

The matter was raised again this week. The question was asked by a different lawmaker from the same state, and it was answered, tersely, by a different official from the same department.

“You know,” Sen. Jacky Rosen said, “we had a secret shipment of plutonium that ended up in Nevada from South Carolina. And as a part of an effort to restore trust with the people of Nevada, we know that NNSA is committed to removing that material starting no later than this year and completing it by 2026.”

Once again, a Nevada Democrat was seeking an update – and a sort of public accountability. Dr. Charles Verdon, the acting National Nuclear Security Administration boss, delivered it.

“So I can’t go into details, but I will assure you that we are honoring the commitment that we made,” Verdon said. “So, we are acting on what the commitment was and will continue to do so.”

The Energy Department and the semiautonomous NNSA do not openly discuss the movement of plutonium, citing obvious safety and security concerns. A spokesperson on Friday said the weapons-and-nonproliferation agency would “continue to honor and act on the commitment that we’ve made to remove the plutonium.”

The National Nuclear Security Administration dispatched the tranche of plutonium to Nevada as part of a grander effort to get 1 metric ton of the dangerous material out of South Carolina; the Energy Department in late 2017 had been ordered to do so by a federal judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s97uF_0a7WPFvT00
Buy Now A flowchart of transportation and staging for the plutonium, which was included in a National Nuclear Security Administration study. (Photo provided/NNSA) Photo provided/NNSA

In its July 2018 analysis, the NNSA suggested it would repackage a metric ton kept at the Savannah River Site's K-Area and send it cross-country: to the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas, or to the Nevada National Security Site. Ultimately, the agency explained, the plutonium would end up in New Mexico, at Los Alamos National Laboratory near Santa Fe, where it would be used in plutonium pit production, the crafting of nuclear weapon cores.

“This material will ultimately be used for vital national security missions and is not waste,” reads a memo written by William “Ike” White, at the time the NNSA’s chief of staff.

Pantex had been readying to receive plutonium from South Carolina since at least mid-February 2019, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
1K+
Followers
200
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
Local
Nevada Government
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Rick Perry
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jacky Rosen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Department Of Energy#Nuclear Waste#State Officials#Sc#The Energy Department#Nnss#Democrat#Nevadans#Nnsa#The Aiken Standard#Silver State#Pantex Plant#Defense Plutonium#Plutonium Pit Production#Nevada Lawmakers#Energy Secretary#Nuclear Weapon Cores#Governor#Savannah River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
News Break
Politics
Related
Nevada Statesheltonherald.com

Republican North Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday he’s running for governor next year, challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak. Lee switched his political affiliation last month from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism in the Democratic Party — a charge he repeated in his campaign announcement Monday.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Nevada lawmaker calls into question the history of Native American massacres, causing backlash from advocates

State Senator Ira Hansen inside the Legislature on Friday, May 14, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Sen. Ira Hansen (R-Sparks) angered some Native advocates earlier this month when he rebutted the historical accuracy of testimony shared by tribal leaders and elders, but doubled down on his comments saying he was focused on accuracy.
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

SC Gov. McMaster signs execution bill into law, electric chair ready for use

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law Friday officially bringing back the electric chair and introducing the firing squad to perform executions of death row inmates. "The families and loved ones of victims are owed closure and justice by law," McMaster tweeted Monday. "Now,...
Nevada StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Mixed reactions to cancellation of Burning Man in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada, where some businesses and tourism officials say they’ll miss the economic boost from festivalgoers, but health officials are glad they won’t contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The counter-culture festival in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north of Reno typically attracts nearly 80,000 people who spend an estimated $63 million in Nevada.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Big lie-obsessed Nevada GOP content to eat its own

An elephant statue stepping on blocks reading "terrorism, Marxism, socialism" at the 5th Annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville on Sept. 14, 2019. Photo by Tim Lenard. I was reminded of something important the other day that applies to zombie flicks and politics: Gnawing on the other guy is fair game, but it’s really bad manners taking a bite out of your own kind.
Nevada Stateknpr

Progressive Bills Stall In Nevada; Activists Disappointed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Party-aligned groups and activists rebuked leaders from their own party Friday after proposals they championed did not make it past a key legislative deadline. Proposals to limit police use of force, crackdown on housing discrimination and ban law enforcement agencies from using ticket and...
Nevada StateCleanTechnica

Nevada Aims to Plug Vehicles into Renewable Energy

Nevada is considering legislation that would help the state drive on cleaner, cheaper electricity. Senate Bill (SB) 448 (Brooks) would speed the approval of transmission lines needed to move low-cost, renewable electricity across the region and would accelerate the deployment of cars, trucks, and buses fueled by that clean electricity.
Politicslive5news.com

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed carry permit. Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into effect...
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

Nevada looks to birth centers, midwives as alternatives to hospitals

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The first baby born at Serenity Birth Center was named Hope. It seemed an apt name. Not just for the 7 lbs, 13 ounce newborn girl. But for Serenity, which became Nevada’s only freestanding birth center when it opened its doors last month. Freestanding birth centers are facilities where midwives provide maternity care and birthing… Continue Reading Nevada looks to birth centers, midwives as alternatives to hospitals The post Nevada looks to birth centers, midwives as alternatives to hospitals appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Statennbw.com

HOPCo acquires Reno-based Spine Nevada, forms partnership

Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company recently acquired Reno-based Spine Nevada and its affiliated brands, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada. Terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed, according to a May 6 press release. , which advised Spine Nevada in the transaction. Greg Koonsman...