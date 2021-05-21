Unemployment drops again in Anniston as pandemic fades

Alabama’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in April, an unusual low even by pre-pandemic standards.

Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in April, according to numbers released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor. Anniston, which typically sees higher unemployment than most Alabama cities, saw a healthy 4.7 percent rate.

“There are more open jobs than there are unemployed people,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington was quoted as saying in a press release Friday. “When it comes to businesses adding jobs, our over-the-year job growth is the highest it’s been in over 21 years.”

The numbers come as Alabama enters a new phase of its post-pandemic life, with masks coming off, a large minority of the population vaccinated and the public returning to a late-spring schedule of ball games and weekend festivals.

In recent weeks, employers have often complained that filling jobs is too hard in what is now a tight post-pandemic labor market. Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this month announced that the state would end its participation in pandemic-era federal assistance for people on unemployment, on the theory that increased benefits were discouraging people from entering the job market.

Those benefits have yet to actually expire. April’s numbers show unemployment ticking down slightly from the 3.8 percent the state posted in March.

Economist Keivan Deravi, who in the past has helped state budget officials prepare their economic forecasts, said it’s possible — but not likely — that the higher unemployment payments are holding people back from the labor market.

“Theoretically, yes,” he said. “But I’d like to believe that most people want to earn their own money and get back to work.”

Deravi said he believed other issues, such as finding child care, are likely bigger barriers to returning to work for most people.

Wages also rose in April, according to Labor Department numbers, a sign that a tight labor market is putting pressure on employers. Deravi said it’s possible that could lead to inflation over the next few years.

In Calhoun County, most sectors of the job market grew or stayed stable, though the county lost 100 jobs from March to April, according to Labor Department statistics. Those numbers are from a survey of employers, often better used as a broad indicator of the job market rather than a total count of jobs.

Even so, there are signs that the white-hot housing market cooled just a bit in April. Numbers from the Alabama Center for Real Estate show 168 houses sold in Calhoun County in April, up 4 percent from April of last year but less than the year-over-year gains the county saw in recent weeks. Housing sales were down 19 percent from March, according to ACRE, when the usual March-to-April drop is about 3 percent.

Deravi said it’s just as likely that the tight labor market is slowing down hiring of construction workers, despite continued demand for new houses.

“Almost every builder I have talked to has said they’ve had problems with labor,” Deravi said.