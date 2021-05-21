newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, AL

Large vaccine sites across Jefferson County expected to shut down in 30 days

By Magdala Louissaint
wvtm13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — More large vaccination sites across Jefferson county will shut down because of lack of demand. They're also very expensive to operate when you can now get a shot in so many places, including many grocery stores. UAB’s vaccine site at the AOH Cathedral Church in Center Point will close May 28. The Parker High School site will shut down June 18th. The FEMA vaccine site in Bessemer is expected to close sometime next month too.

www.wvtm13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Center Point, AL
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Jefferson County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Vaccine#Uab#The Aoh Cathedral Church#Parker High School#Ala#Grocery Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Pair killed near Brother Bryan Park in Birmingham’s Five Points South neighborhood now ID’d

A man and woman fatally shot in Brother Bryan Park on Birmingham’s Southside have now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Monday afternoon identified the victims as Brian Anthony Adkins, 34, and Courtney Jan Ashley, 35. The suspected shooter, 39-year-old Brian Timothy Dunne, was killed nearly seven hours later in an exchange of gunfire with Birmingham police.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

65-year-old Sterrett man killed in motorcycle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed a 65-year-old Sterrett man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County. The coroner said David L. Cockerham was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a head on collision with a car. It happened Saturday, May 15 at...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Pedestrian struck on 24th Avenue NW dies from injuries

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A Birmingham man was hit and killed while walking on 24th Avenue NW in Center Point Thursday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Leroy Riles, Jr., 46, of Birmingham, was hit by a vehicle which left the scene. Riles was found nearby in the 2400...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

65-year-old killed in motorcycle crash at Grants Mill Road

From The Tribune staff reports  BIRMINGHAM – A head-on collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Saturday has resulted in one fatality.  The crash occurred on Highway 119 at Grants Mill Road in Birmingham at 10:47 a.m., according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.  Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates has identified […]
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Weekend vaccinations sites expecting an increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion field and the Bessemer FEMA vaccination site are two of Jefferson County’s only sites with weekend appointments. Over the last two weekends, The Bessemer site has given out more than 500 first round shots and officials said that is steady for the site. They will begin giving out second round shots this week.
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County judge handling domestic cases accused of abuse, drug use, mental instability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged. A complaint against Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton by the Judicial […]
Birmingham, ALbirminghamtimes.com

Inside Five Points West Where Gun Violence Remains A Concern

Johnny Gunn, president of the Belview Heights Neighborhood Association, lives in the Five Points West community — one of the hardest hit in Birmingham with the number of homicides. Located on the far western side of the city, the area had 16 homicides in 2020, five more than the next...
Jefferson County, ALwbhm.org

As Demand Drops, Health Officials Look For Ways To Encourage Vaccinations

The decline of COVID-19 vaccinations being administered in many states has caused alarm among medical professionals. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, on April 8, Alabama reached its peak of daily doses given, at 44,171. That number as of May 10 had dropped to 13,514. The significant drop now has state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focusing on how to encourage the next wave of individuals set to get the vaccine.
Birmingham, ALbirminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Residents Fed Up About City Homicides. What They’re Saying

“I’m outraged!” “It’s really sad!” “It’s a tragedy!”. Those are just some of the thoughts expressed by Birmingham neighborhood leaders and residents who recently spoke to the Birmingham Times about and offered suggestions to help curb the recent gun violence that has plagued the city. During the first 10 days...
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire at east Jefferson County apartment complex leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting at a Jefferson County apartment complex left one man dead. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Summit Ridge apartments on Haversham Circle in the Center Point area. Jefferson County sheriff’s Sgt. Joni Money said deputies had been called to the location earlier in the day - about 1:30 p.m. - on a report of a male who had gone there and threatened and assaulted a female resident.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

What’s fueling growth in Alabama’s fastest growing counties?

In each of Alabama’s five fastest growing counties, the majority of population growth since 2010 came from migration, rather than any kind of baby boom. Only six counties in the state added at least 10,000 people between 2010 and 2020, according to recently released population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. They are Baldwin, Madison, Lee, Shelby, Limestone and Tuscaloosa. Without the growth from those counties, Alabama’s population would be headed backwards.
Alabama State280living.com

RC3's Pam McClendon named 'Sweet 16' finalist for Alabama Teacher of Year

Pam McClendon, the lead teacher for the Cyber Innovation Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, has been named among the “Sweet 16” finalists for Alabama 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. The Alabama Department of Education announced the finalists Tuesday. They were chosen from among 138 educators from across the...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Where can you find the cheapest gas in Alabama?

Now that Colonial Pipeline’s flow of fuel to the Eastern U.S. is restored, Alabamians are wondering how long before depleted gas stations are back on line - and where is the cheapest gas?. Operations were restored yesterday to Colonial Pipeline, which carries gasoline and other petroleum products from Texas to...
Hoover, ALPosted by
AL.com

Bessemer woman, 58, killed in crash on I-459 in Hoover

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a Wednesday crash on Interstate 459 in Hoover. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Susan Renee Everett. She was 58 and lived in Bessemer. Hoover police and fire medics responded at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to a...
Center Point, ALwbrc.com

Fultondale man killed in Center Point, suspect in custody

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies said a man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Center Point area about an hour after a woman was assaulted at the same location. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Jermaine James Kidd of Fultondale. Deputies said they...