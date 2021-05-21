Large vaccine sites across Jefferson County expected to shut down in 30 days
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — More large vaccination sites across Jefferson county will shut down because of lack of demand. They're also very expensive to operate when you can now get a shot in so many places, including many grocery stores. UAB’s vaccine site at the AOH Cathedral Church in Center Point will close May 28. The Parker High School site will shut down June 18th. The FEMA vaccine site in Bessemer is expected to close sometime next month too.www.wvtm13.com