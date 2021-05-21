Rockport Art Festival returns with annual summer holiday event

A year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockport Art Festival will return in its 53rd year on July 3 and 4, according to a news release. Since its inaugural summer event in 1969, the Rockport Art Festival has become one of the largest and most celebrated annual art events in the U.S. with an estimated 10,000 attendees and more than 120 juried artists from all over the country participating each year.