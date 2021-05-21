‘It’s the same dynamic that repeats itself over and over again throughout Jewish history’: Journalist Yair Rosenberg on the rise of anti-Semitic attacks

I feel for Progressive American Jews. I do. It’s got to be tough to hold onto one’s beliefs in the face of reality. Here they are writing articles, holding panel discussions, running forums, all to explain to the stupid, gentile anti-Semites (and their fellow Jewish useful idiots) that it’s OK to hate Israel and that doesn’t make one an anti-Semite. Clearly explaining to the stupid, gentile anti-Semites over and over that they shouldn’t take their anger and hatred of Israel out on Diaspora Jews, especially not against progressive Jews who hate Israel too.