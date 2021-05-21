newsbreak-logo
‘It’s the same dynamic that repeats itself over and over again throughout Jewish history’: Journalist Yair Rosenberg on the rise of anti-Semitic attacks

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to conflict in the middle east, there has been an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents and vandalism in the United States. Yair Rosenberg, Senior Writer at Tablet Magazine tells Joy: “you don’t hold one person, one member of a group accountable for everything every other member of that group does, all the more so if those people are completely unrelated and thousands of miles away in the middle east”

