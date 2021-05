Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. While it's possible that residual effects of SARS-CoV-2 could lead to an eruption of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) cases, a debate at the World Congress on ADHD – Virtual Event underscored the fact that this is still a hypothesis. The bottom line is there needs to be more data, said Luis Augusto Rohde, MD, PhD, cochair of the congress' scientific program committee and moderator of the session, "Residual effects of the 2019 pandemic will mirror the 1918 pandemic: Will we have lots of new ADHD cases?"