Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD time to hit highest level since 2018? US data, UK vaccines key

By FXStreet Team
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD drops toward 1.4150 as the US dollar strengthens on economic data. Cable retreats from monthly highs, turns negative for the day. US dollar rises across the board supported by US economic data. The GBP/USD dropped to 1.4153 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Cable retreated sharply after hitting at 1.4233 the highest level since February. An impressive reading of the preliminary IHS Markit for May of the service sector boosted the dollar. Also a rebound in US yields contributed to the rally of the greenback. Read more...

www.fxstreet.com
