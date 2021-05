Cardano has been hovering around the same price level after recording an all-time high of $2.4. ADA topples Binance Coin(BNB) from fourth place among the top cryptocurrencies. Cardano has been hovering around the same price level after recording an all-time high of $2.4 and dropping to $1.4. Selling pressure heightened on Friday and pulled the price downwards from the 20-day EMA ($0.71). The resulting bearish reversal that stopped at $1.6 was further strengthened after the 21-day simple moving average marked across from above the 100-day SMA. Traders have lost over 40% of their investment since last week after most of them bought the high, anticipating the bullish trend to keep moving. However, we saw a group of buy-the-dip investors benefit immensely from Cardano’s sharp drops towards $0.90 and $1. However, Cardano’s performance has generally been above average for the last few days following a bloodbath that cut across cryptocurrency markets.