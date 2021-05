The FTSE 100 initially sold off during the trading session on Friday, but we broke back above the 7000 handle going into the weekend. That is a positive sign, as we did end up forming a bit of a hammer, and have now completely filled the gap from a few sessions ago. That being said, this is a market that should continue to find buyers on dips as we have been in an uptrend, and the 50-day EMA underneath has offered support. What's even more interesting about the 50-day EMA in the support that we see there is the fact that you could extend the uptrend line from the previous triangle, meaning that even if you are not a big fan of trading triangles, perhaps you could take a look at the potential uptrend line that holds there.