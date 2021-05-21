Charlyne Yi and Lem Jay – “Poison Love”
“Poison Love” is a dreamy, inviting duet from Charlyne Yi and Lem Jay, via newly released album The Ghost. The pulsing keys and warming organ backing complement a yearning vocal pairing, with lyrical touches — “let’s all pretend we’re okay,” — showing a lovably complex relationship, as many are: “I love you and I hate you, you’re crazy, I complete you.” The final minute engrosses with lovely keys that lead into a concluding vocal section, enchanting throughout with genuine emotion and melodic pull.www.obscuresound.com