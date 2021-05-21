Charlyne Yi and Lem Jay – “Poison Love”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the article“Poison Love” is a dreamy, inviting duet from Charlyne Yi and Lem Jay, via newly released album The Ghost. The pulsing keys and warming organ backing complement a yearning vocal pairing, with lyrical touches — “let’s all pretend we’re okay,” — showing a lovably complex relationship, as many are: “I love you and I hate you, you’re crazy, I complete you.” The final minute engrosses with lovely keys that lead into a concluding vocal section, enchanting throughout with genuine emotion and melodic pull.

Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Rachel Beck debuts new single and video for “Dizzy”

Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, Rachel Beck, debuts her first release of 2021. The new offering, “Dizzy”, captivates from the first note as Beck’s dreamy vocals dance among swirling strings and piano. Accompanying the single is the official video, depicting a playful twist on the daisy oracle (the well-known “he loves me, he loves me not” children’s petal-plucking game).
Musiccowboysindians.com

Video Premiere: Scott Sean White’s “Humankind” Acoustic

The song is a balm for pain and an exhortation to be kind. Singer-songwriter Scott Sean White lives in a place called Poetry, Texas. And that’s just what he produces in his storytelling country songs. Listen to his new album, Call It Even, and you’ll see what fellow Texan Jack Ingram means when he says: “Some songwriters spend precious time struggling to find their truth and make it rhyme. Others just pick up their guitar and tell it. Scott Sean White is one of the others.”
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Romanie “Fake Friends” (2021)

Melbourne based singer/songwriter Romanie is about to release her latest single, “Fake Friends”. This follows on from ” I’m Anything (But Myself Around You).” which was released back in February this year. This is a beautiful track acknowledging that perhaps we aren’t always being the best friend that we could be. We are thrilled today to have the exclusive premiere of “Fake Friends” ahead of its release on Friday.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Music Industry Is Poisonous

Cooper Handy, aka Lucy, has been making bizarro pop music since 2010, when he was 16 and living on Cape Cod. He started as a teenager messing around with GarageBand plugins, then cut his chops in the Dark World collective, Western Massachusetts’ answer to GothBoiClique. (He left the group in 2016, not long after the FADER published a photo of the crew drinking Dunkin’ shirtless.) Now based a few hours away from the Cape in the town of Hadley, he’s become inescapable within a certain East Coast DIY set, showing up on bills at every basement venue and semi-legal artists’ loft you can think of. There’s a reason for this: His surreal songs exist on their own planet. The Music Industry Is Poisonous, his ninth record and second release of the past year, is one such offering.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Kele Fleming releases video for new single, “Sea In Me”

Canadian indie folk-pop songstress, Kele Fleming has released the new single, “Sea In Me”. A follow up to her previous, well-received effort, “The Latest Meme”, “Sea In Me” is an anthem that strings Fleming’s enchanting traditional roots with her perchance for rock and roll together — and features an acoustic remix from Jesse Waldman.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Woody and Jeremy Debut New Single “My Old Bassist”

Woody Goss and Jeremy Daley, known together simply as Woody and Jeremy, have been creating music together for years, even predating Woody’s time as keyboardist for Vulfpeck. The duo made their full-length debut last year with Strange Satisfaction, with Woody as composer and Jeremy as lyricist. On their sophomore follow-up, Gravy In My Coffee, the band shifts those boundaries, resulting in a genre-sampling pastiche of indie, funk, punk, and psych. The duo has now returned with the latest single from the project, “My Old Bassist,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicEureka Times-Standard

The Brother Brothers’ ‘Calla Lily’ is blossoming

The Brother Brothers’ sophomore album, “Calla Lily” has been released via Compass Records. The new album from the duo builds where they left off with their breakout debut album, “Some People I Know.”. Adam and David Moss bring a combination of immaculate harmonies, consummate musicianship and vast depths of empathy...
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Maths Time Joy & Rich premiere their new video for "Change"

Grammy-Nominated UK producer Maths Time Joy has joined forces with New York-based artist Rich to bring us a truly gorgeous soundscape of escapism with their latest single “Change,” premiered today exclusively on Flaunt. Despite only meeting once in person, they clearly have unlocked a musical match and, as a result, “Change” is just the first sip from a collaborative EP slated to be released later this year—made almost entirely remotely.
Musicearmilk.com

Betta Lemme delivers a hypnotizing performance in her new electro-pop ballad "Ce Soir"

There a few electro-pop artists with such a vast global recognition as the electronic songstress Betta Lemme. In her latest single “Ce Soir” the Canadian act showcases her seductive vocal capabilities as she glides effortlessly over a thumping beat. The track is out now via Ultra Music and is a sneak peak to a larger body of work set to come later this year.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album 'Sour' Makes Teen Angst Sound Sweet

Sad song lovers will find themselves singing along to the slow-burning ballads "Traitor," "Favorite Crime," and "Enough for You," while punk-pop fans won't be able to resist bobbing along to "Brutal" and "Jealousy, Jealousy." Any Swiftie will be thrilled to hear "1 step forward, 3 steps back," a rueful, piano-laden record that sees Rodrigo using an interpolation of her idol Taylor Swift's 2017 song "New Year's Day."
MusicHuffingtonPost

Kid Band's Badass Song About 'Racist Sexist Boys' Strikes A Chord

A teen band wrote a song about racist, sexist boys and it promptly became a viral pandemic-era anthem. To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Public Library recently hosted a concert, where the garage punk band, called The Linda Lindas, performed some of their songs, including one about anti-Asian discrimination titled “Racist Sexist Boy.”
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Brooke Eden and Girlfriend Star In ‘Got No Choice’ Music Video

Brooke Eden has released the third song in her reintroduction series with “Got No Choice.” In the upbeat, soulful tune, Eden sings of having “no choice” but to fall in love with a partner. In the bright music video, Eden personifies these lyrics starring alongside her girlfriend Hilary, as they spend time together on a lake. The video follows the couple as they spend time on a boat and swim in the lake, and they also take a ride on a car boat, which wasn’t included in the original video plans.
Musicearmilk.com

BONZIE shares the animated visuals for "Reincarnation" [Premiere + Interview]

For Chicago-based artist Nina Ferraro, her understanding of the world around her has always been a key influence in her detailed songwriting. Penning tunes under the moniker of BONZIE, "I never liked using my own name. Maybe this came from internet culture, username culture, I don’t know," her ability to separate her artistic trajectory from the day-to-day life of Ferraro has forged a path built upon experimentation and integrity.
Theater & DancePosted by
StyleCaster

Oh My Girl on ‘Dun Dun Dance’ & Their Dream Collaboration With Girls’ Generation

If you’re a K-pop fan, you know of Oh My Girl. The seven-member girl group—Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin—had a milestone year in 2020 with two chart-topping hits: “Nonstop” and “Dolphin.” Now, they’re back with their next single, “Dun Dun Dance,” a “cheerful dance-pop” song with the group’s signature “sentimental lyrics.”
Musicenigmaonline.com

Nick Flessa Shares Music Video for “The Investors”

Today, LA-based experimental indie artist Nick Flessa shares a new music video for his single “The Investors”. The song is from Flessa’s 2020 country-disco-karaoke romp Hey Partner (Different Pep) and the video is animated and directed by Rasterbahn. In their first collaboration, the duo teams up to spin a “guillotine karaoke” diabolical capitalist fantasy. It’s a cathartic mix of voluptuous narrative animation, dialectical stock footage, and singalong moments with revolutionary overtones.
Musicmetalinjection

GIZMACHI Streams Video For "Turned To Dust" Feat. SOILWORK Vocalist

Gizmachi recently released their new album Omega Kaleid featuring Soilwork vocalist Bjorn "Speed" Strid throughout. The band is now streaming their music video for the song "Turned To Dust", which guitarist Jay Hannon said was written at a weird time for the band. “‘Turned To Dust‘ was written when Gizmachi‘s...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Adventure Time: DL Together Again Review: Jake & Finn Welcome Return

This week HBO Max graced us with a new chapter of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, and we were not ready for all the feelings "Together Again" would steer within us. It was amazing in every way possible Adventure Time always is: it made us laugh, scream, and cry and just straight-up joyful. We went on a trip with BMO on the first episode, and on the second one, we went on a trip down memory lane with Princess Bubblegum and Marceline's relationship which helped us understand them more and fall in love with them all over again. At the end of that episode we got a very subtle hint and wild theories I did not want to believe popped up all around, however, the question remained: where was Jake at the end of "Obsidian"?