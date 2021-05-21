newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed's Kaplan: Seeing a lot of uncertainty about inflation

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that he sees a lot of uncertainty about inflation and added that he intends to keep an open mind, as reported by Reuters. Kaplan further argued that he expects prices to continue to increase this year but noted that there...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Investment Decisions#Us Dollar#Uncertainty#Reuters#Usd#Prices#Open Markets#Fxstreet#Normal#Errors#Emotional Distress#Material Misstatements#Principal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
Denver, COStreetInsider.com

Fed's George says doesn't dismiss risk of inflation surge

FILE PHOTO: Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George addresses the National Association for Business Economics in Denver, Colorado, U.S. October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir. Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. By Howard Schneider. WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve President...
Cambridge, MAStreetInsider.com

Fed's Brainard says she expects pricing pressures to subside over time

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent inflation spike seen in some areas of the economy should settle down after prices recover from the lows reached at the start of the pandemic and temporary imbalances between supply and demand are addressed, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard said on Monday. "We're...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Analysis: Job-Inflation Tradeoff, Exiled From Fed Policy, Could Mean a Hot Summer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tension between sticky job markets and rising prices could pose a growing problem for U.S. Federal Reserve officials who have staked an aggressive monetary policy on the belief they can avoid a conflict between returning U.S. employment to pre-pandemic levels and keeping inflation under control. Traditionally, some...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Bullard: We are going to see more inflation

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted he expects to see more inflation but added that it will mostly be temporary, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "Expecting above 2% inflation this year and next." "There will come a time when we can talk...
Politics94.3 Jack FM

Fed’s balance sheet could reach $9 trillion by end of 2022, NY Fed report estimates

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s ongoing asset purchases could lead the central bank’s portfolio to grow to $9.0 trillion by the end of 2022, according to projections https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/markets/omo/omo2020-pdf.pdf released by the New York Fed on Monday. The forecasts, issued as part of an annual report conducted by the markets team...
Business360aproko.com

Treasury yields drift lower to start the week

U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower on Monday morning, with little economic data due out at the start of the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.617% at 3:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.315%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Economyjack1065.com

Fed’s Bullard: financial stability poses potential risk for economy

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said on Monday that the Fed is taking financial instability on board as a “potential risk” for the U.S. economy as the pandemic nears an end and the recovery gains steam. “We monitor financial stability very closely,” Bullard told...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Inflation May Thwart The Best-Laid Plans For Monetary Policy

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have let the cat out of the bag. The minutes of the April meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, released last week, had this to say:. “A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation expectations extend recovery from monthly low

According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve data, the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, stretched Thursday’s rebound from a monthly low to 2.44% by the end of Monday’s North American trading session. The sentiment gauge jumped to the highest since April 2013 during early...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop after Fed officials vow support to keep policy easy for some time

(Corrects 2nd bullet to flattens instead of steepens.) * U.S. 10-year, 20-year, 30-year fall to two-week lows * U.S. yield curve flattens for 2nd day * U.S. overnight repo rate goes negative lowest since late March By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows on Monday, after a few Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time, dampening recent expectations the Fed would reduce bond purchases or flag rate hikes sooner than what it has indicated to the market. The U.S. yield curve flattened for a second straight session on Monday, reflecting the Fed's dovish stance. The spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields slid to 145.20 basis points. Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic in separate remarks all backed the U.S. central bank's current easy monetary policy view. Brainard, for one, said she sees inflation pressures fading, and expects that spikes in prices associated with supply bottlenecks and the reopening of the economy to "subside over time," in line with what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said repeatedly over recent weeks. "The Fed is clearly thinking that the inflation we're getting is just temporary and by the time we hit Labor Day, inflation is going to head lower," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "That's why the readings we're going to get for May, June and July are not going to matter a lot on the inflation side and Fed policy." In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.604% from 1.632% late on Friday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields fell below 1.60%, the lowest level in roughly two weeks. U.S. 30-year yields were down at 2.3% from Friday's 2.233%. They fell as low as 2.2.287%, the lowest since May 10. TD Securities senior rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg also pointed to investor worries about potential tapering by the Fed of its monthly bond purchases. In Fed minutes last week, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the economic recovery continues to gain momentum. "The taper in 2013 didn't go as well as they would have liked. ... So they may do a two-part taper where they taper mortgages and then Treasuries or they convert mortgage buying into Treasury buying," said Jake Remley, principal and senior portfolio manager, at Income Research + Management. "They have other options to announce a taper across the board if they want to, for example, take their foot off the gas on the housing market, which is showing a lot of signs of …starting to have affordability issues with how hot home prices have been over the last six to nine months," he added. The market is also prepping for this week's auction of $183 billion in U.S. 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes. In money markets, the overnight repo rate dropped below 0% to -0.1%, the lowest level since late March. Excess cash in the financial system, as a result of the Fed's asset purchases, has weighed on short-term rates. May 24 Monday 2:49PM New York / 1849 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.008 Six-month bills 0.0275 0.0279 0.008 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1534 -0.004 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.324 -0.008 Five-year note 99-184/256 0.8083 -0.020 Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.2665 -0.021 10-year note 100-36/256 1.6097 -0.022 20-year bond 100-148/256 2.214 -0.030 30-year bond 101-128/256 2.3054 -0.028 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie Adler)
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Atlanta Fed president on inflation and the "uneven" recovery

After the April Consumer Price Index report that showed U.S. inflation was growing at the fastest rate since 2008 (and the fastest rate since 1981 when looking at core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices), Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic was one of the first Fed presidents to say the central bank would not be changing its policy stance as a result.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key

US DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL OUTLOOK: TREASURY YIELDS, INFLATION, FED TAPERING IN FOCUS. US Dollar weakened another -0.3% on balance last week as bearish conviction dominates. FOMC officials are creating headwinds for Treasury yields with transitory inflation rhetoric. Risk to US Dollar outlook seems tilted to the upside while the Fed taper...
BusinessKTEN.com

How Dovish Monetary Policy Affects Interest Rates

The U.S. central bank, known as the Federal Reserve, has a dual mandate of managing inflation and promoting full employment. When Fed officials are said to be “dovish,” it means they are more interested in promoting job creation than in controlling wage and price inflation. They do this directly with interest rate hikes and indirectly by boosting the bank’s balance sheet through bond purchases. On the other hand, Fed officials are said to be “hawkish” when they are more interested in controlling inflation than boosting employment. They do this cutting interest rates and selling bonds. Here’s a description of dovish policies and how investors should respond.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dallas Fed's Kaplan: hiring issues have continued into May, jobs outcome likely "unusual"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said Friday that hiring difficulties have continued through May, and will likely lead to another weak jobs report following the lower-than-expected 266,000 positions added in April. The slow job growth has been attributed to a number of factors, and “these structural issues, which we saw in the report for April...all those tensions are not going to go away even for the next jobs report," Kaplan said at a Dallas Fed conference. "We think you are going to see another odd or unusual report....Businesses are telling us they got plenty of demand but they cannot find workers either skilled or unskilled."
Businessdtnpf.com

Fed Sticking With Inflation View

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. Court Invalidates Three SREs Granted Late By Trump Administration. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday invalidated three small refinery exemptions (SREs) granted by the Trump administration to Sinclair Wyoming Refining Company, returning the matter to EPA for review. EPA sought the court action, arguing the SREs--one for the 2018 compliance year and two for the 2019 compliance year--had been fully examined.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Bostic: Worried about inflation getting entrenched

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic noted on Friday that he is worried about inflation getting entrenched, as reported by Reuters. "Right now, the dashboard of inflation is not flashing red or suggesting things are getting out of control," Bostic added. "If we see good progress and the economy can stand on its own, I'd be in favour of getting to a more normalized policy. W will want to see how this evolves over the coming months."
San Francisco, CAbondbuyer.com

Fed’s Daly says inflation pressures likely to ease in 2022

Factors pushing U.S. inflation higher are likely to ebb at the start of 2022, said Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly. “There’s just going to be a sequence of these temporary factors that are going to persist probably through the end of the year,” Daly said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “They will start to roll off at the beginning of next year. How many of them will roll off or whether other bottlenecks will emerge as we start to get the economy back into shape and get back into recovery is hard to say.”