Existing single-family home sales dropped in April for the third consecutive month as a result of historically low inventory, reports MarketWatch. Last month saw a 2.7% decline in existing home sales, but the National Association of Realtors’ chief economist says conditions will improve later this year once more vaccinations are administered, resulting in more potential sellers becoming comfortable with listing. Sales for condos and co-ops increased 1.4% from March though, and the Midwest region also posted a gain of 0.8%. One positive thing to result from less sales is an increase in housing inventory, which went from a 2.1-month supply in March to a 2.4-month supply in April.