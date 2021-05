The 2021 Apple iPad Pro has been spotted on Geekbench, with MacRumors highlighting five separate tests runs. At the time of writing, there were nine records on the benchmark site for the M1 iPad Pro, which left average scores of 1,712 points for the single-core test and 7,207 points for the multi-core test. If you remove one of the records that appears to have outlying low scores for both benchmarks, the average scores for the new iPad Pro rise to 1,717 points and 7,285 points, respectively. When you compare the marks with other Apple devices you realize what a smart move it was for Cupertino to stick the M1 Silicon inside its latest tablet generation.