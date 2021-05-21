Fed's Barkin: We'll taper when we get to substantial further progress
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Friday that the Fed will taper then they get to "substantial further progress," as reported by Reuters. Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic noted that he will be data-drive when thinking about the policy. "I am monitoring the marketplace, trying to discern between transitory and permanent to find the right time for a policy change," Bostic added.www.fxstreet.com