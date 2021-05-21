newsbreak-logo
Eptstein guards admit falsifying records, cut deal to avoid jail time

By Associated Press
KWCH.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) - The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors. The prison workers, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were accused of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of monitoring Epstein the night he killed himself in August 2019.

