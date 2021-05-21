Did You Know the Most Commonly Seen Bird in MA is Not The State Bird?
We've been into the spring season for two months now and I have been listening to the birds in my backyard. This activity made me wonder what some of the common birds are in our state. Ray Brown who is a bird expert and hosts a radio show entitled 'Talkin' Birds' on over a dozen radio stations has the 411 on all things bird related. So, I emailed Ray and asked him what the most common bird is in the Bay State and this was his reply in the email.wupe.com