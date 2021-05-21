newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Did You Know the Most Commonly Seen Bird in MA is Not The State Bird?

By Jesse Stewart
Posted by 
WUPE
WUPE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've been into the spring season for two months now and I have been listening to the birds in my backyard. This activity made me wonder what some of the common birds are in our state. Ray Brown who is a bird expert and hosts a radio show entitled 'Talkin' Birds' on over a dozen radio stations has the 411 on all things bird related. So, I emailed Ray and asked him what the most common bird is in the Bay State and this was his reply in the email.

wupe.com
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrating Birds#Bird Species#State Bird#Insects#Dog Populations#The Northern Cardinal#The Downy Woodpecker#The European Starling#House#Gardensalive Com#Tibetan#Bay State#Individual Birds#Monarch Butterflies#Land Mammals#Animal Photos#Chickadee#Hunting#Grazing Tibetan Antelope#Worms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Books & LiteratureField & Stream

F&S Classics: This Old Bird Knows Turkeys

Editor’s Note – We have some exciting news: F&S editor-at-large T. Edward Nickens has a new book out! The Last Wild Road: Adventures and Essays from a Sporting Life is a collection of his best and most beloved adventures, essays, and columns from Field & Stream. You can purchase the book online, or wherever books are sold. To celebrate, all week we’ll be sharing some of our favorite classic tales from Nickens. Today’s entry, “This Old Bird Knows Turkeys,” was first published in the March 2005 issue.
Wildlifebotany.one

Sub-lethal pesticides might still kill ecosystems

Understanding how plants and pollinators interact isn’t easy when humans interfere. Spraying crops with lethal doses of pesticide is an excellent way to break any link between pollinators and plants. But what happens if the dose is sub-lethal? Research in the lab has shown sub-lethal pesticide doses can damage mangle relationships. A new study by Robert Gegear and colleagues has scaled up these sub-lethal stresses to the population level.
Middlesex County, MAnewbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife band two bald eagle chicks

“Yesterday, our staff banded two bald eagle chicks from a nest in Middlesex county. Both eaglets got a silver federal band and an orange state band to help identify them as they mature and eventually make nests of their own! Bald eagles are listed as a species of special concern in Massachusetts, and leg ID bands are critical for population monitoring. Learn more: bit.ly/MA-bald-eagles.
AnimalsCitizen Online

Eco Talk: Identifying and controlling the destructive gypsy moth

Many areas of central and western New York are preparing for another outbreak of gypsy moths later this summer. Gypsy moths made news headlines last year due to their significant defoliation of trees. Last year was the worst outbreak observed in western New York since 1985, which lasted into 1989.
CelebritiesPosted by
WUPE

10 Commandments of Living in the Bay State: Would You Agree?

As we have stated in the past, Massachusetts is filled with a plethora of cultural attractions. We have rabid sports fans, especially when it comes to our home teams. We love our coffee along with our clam chowder. We have breathtaking views and beautiful landscapes. In some cases, our driving etiquette has much to be desired. There are many more aspects that we'll discuss in just a few.
AnimalsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Frogs and toads: Country cousins with different lifestyles

To some, they're cute personalities in kids' movies and books. To others they look slimy and warty. But by taking time to observe, you'll find that frogs and toads are amazing amphibians. All toads are frogs, but not all frogs are toads, say naturalists. Nature can be complicated, so let's...
Wildlifeearth.com

Some mammals actually benefit from human disturbance

A new study from UC Santa Cruz has revealed that 33 percent of mammal species respond negatively to human presence and struggle to live alongside people. By contrast, 58 percent of mammals were found to live successfully in places with higher levels of human disturbance. The researchers analyzed data from...
Animalskiwaradio.com

If You Are Feeding Birds Right Now You Need To Read This!

Statewide Iowa — If you enjoy feeding birds, late winter can be a very exciting time as the migrants start to arrive and claim a place on the feeder beside the birds everone’s been watching all winter. It’s also a time, however, to be extra vigilant about keep your bird feeders clean!
AnimalsSeacoast Online

Nature News: Warblers are small, but colorful insect eaters

I have a friend who has had bird feeders for years and is fairly knowledgeable about most of the birds that visit her feeders. However, the other day I was telling her about the warblers that were coming through my yard and she asked me what exactly a warbler is. She had heard of warblers, but had never knowingly seen one at the feeder. But, warblers are small and quick, and if you didn’t know what to look for, your brain might lump them in with other small birds that are difficult to identify. Another reason my friend might have missed encountering warblers is because most of the warblers in the United States and Canada (over 50 species breed up here) don’t visit bird feeders.
AnimalsBemidji Pioneer

BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Reclusive birds are more often heard, not seen

Lake Assawa is hosting its usual avian assemblage: red-winged blackbirds, Canada geese, ring-necked ducks, a pair of trumpeter swans, and the occasional guest appearance of a common loon or two. Some birds, however, are hard to find and observe, save for their voices. One such bird that has made a...
LifestyleStanly News & Press

STATE: Wildlife Commission asks beachgoers to watch for nesting birds

Before hitting the beach this summer, visitors should remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth. Shorebird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission urge people to watch where they step on the beach because these birds are very sensitive to human disturbance. Eggs and chicks are well camouflaged and can be unintentionally stepped on and crushed by humans and pets. Getting too close to a nesting bird can cause it to fly off, leaving the eggs or chicks vulnerable to the elements or to predators.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WUPE

Round 3: We Found 9 More Celebrities That Were Born in the Bay State

We are truly blessed living in the Bay State. Sometimes it's easy to take it for granted. In addition to the fantastic views, cultural attractions and emphasis on education, the state of Massachusetts has produced many individuals that have gone on to have major success in Hollywood. Whether it be musicians, actors, actresses, You Tube stars and more, the Bay State has much to brag about when it comes to being the birthplace of major stars and successful individuals.
AnimalsRefinery29

Trampled Plants & Stressed-Out Wildlife — What Have We Done To The Great Outdoors?

I live within a block of a small but beautiful park in New York City. The place has been a refuge during the pandemic: groups of friends hosted cold-weather picnics, kids attended bundled-up birthday parties, and I took many very long, very necessary walks with my dog through the park and beyond. We all needed to get out of our homes; the outdoors felt like the only other place that was safe.
Animalshometownsource.com

The joys of backyard birds

One of the best things about spring and summer are the backyard birds. Minnesota has several year-round birds to appreciate but once the migrating birds return for the summer, bird watching gets fun. Here are a few standard favorites, how to identify them and how to attract them. A regular...
Animalsthepostnewspaper.net

Beach Nesting Birds Update

One of Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s many research projects is the Beach Nesting Birds project. The target species we are focusing on for this project are Wilson’s Plovers and Least Terns. The Wilson’s Plover is a shorebird that prefers to nest in the soft sand along the dunes, mudflats, and shelly areas with vegetation. During the breeding season, they break up into pairs and create their own territories. The Least Tern is a water bird that prefers to nest in large groups mainly in open shelly areas.
New York City, NYTimes-Herald

State & Union: DEC announces 2021 I Bird NY challenges

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced the start of the 2021 I BIRD NY challenges for beginning and experienced birders. Two levels of challenges give the opportunity to identify birds and learn about birdlife and offer a chance to win birding equipment. “No matter where you live or...
Animalscapenews.net

Counting Birds And Other Things

We humans like to count things. We also like to put things in order, create systems and have explanations for everything. Enter Mother Nature here. She finds this rather amusing, for her forte is randomness. She doesn’t use numbers but rather vague ideas such as enough, too many, too few, or even uncountable.
Fort Collins, CObirdsandblooms.com

Window Bird Feeders Give You Closer Views of Birds

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Even if you live in an apartment building or simply don’t have a yard, garden or trees, you can still enjoy the birds. There are window bird feeders you can put right on your windows with suction cups. “A window bird feeder can keep mealtimes interesting,” says wildlife artist Heather Bartmann of Fort Collins, Colorado. Her main visitors are house sparrows, but even the most common birds are fun to watch if you can observe their behavior up close.