BYU Football Recruits Weigh in on Their Favorite Uniform Combinations

In March, BYU football officially added royal and navy helmets to their uniform repertoire. The new helmets were created as part of an on-going initiative to strengthen the BYU player experience.

BYU fans love uniform variety, the current players love uniform variety, and recruits love uniform variety. Each year, I conduct of survey of BYU recruits to find out which uniforms the recruits like the most.

The process is pretty simple, the recruits choose their top three uniform combinations from BYU's uniform canon. Here are the results and takeaways from this year's survey.

1. Recruits enjoy uniform talk

If this were myth busters college football edition, I would confirm the myth that recruits love to talk about uniforms. Like BYU fans, the players and recruits care about uniforms. It might seem silly, but uniforms can create a small advantage in a recruiting world where schools pay thousands of dollars for every advantage they can get.

Each time I've conducted this survey, the response rate has been very high. Even recruits that have eliminated BYU from their list will weigh in on uniforms.

2. Variety is the best policy

As William Cowper said, "Variety is the spice of life."

Some fans are pro royal, others are pro navy. The same goes for recruits. Variety is the best policy in 2021. Almost every single uniform combination received at least one vote in the survey.

Overall, there were more votes cast in favor of royal combinations than navy combinations. However, it was a fairly even split between the two - 63% of the votes were cast for royal uniforms.

3. The new helmets were a big hit

The recruits really liked the new helmets. In total, 76% of the votes were cast for combinations featuring one of the to new helmets.

The new navy helmets made navy combinations more popular this year. 69% of the recruits selected at least one of the new navy helmet combinations in their top three. Last year, 58% of the recruits had at least one navy combination in their top three.

4. Favorite uniform combos

Like I mentioned above, most combinations received at least one vote in the survey. These were the top five uniform combinations according to 2022 BYU recruits:

t-1. White jersey, royal helmet

There was a tie at the top this year. Most recruits had this new combination in their top five.

BYU DB/RB target Aaron Jones said this combination was his favorite. He liked that BYU had a whiteout look that integrated the royal blue that "BYU is known for."

t-1. Whiteout with royal trim

This was the only 2020 uniform that made the top five, and it was tied for first.

BYU WR/DB target Nathan Kent likes the simplicity of this uniform, but says, the royal blue accents make it "stand out."

3. White jersey, navy helmet

Are you noticing the theme? The recruits really liked the white uniform combinations this year. The words "clean" and "icy" were used multiple times to describe BYU's whiteout looks.

"I think they go together well," said BYU target Braxton Fely. "But the best part about it is how it cleans up well, I like the white and that’s what I prefer to wear."

4. Royal away jersey with royal helmet

Another road uniform? Yes. Like I said, the white jerseys were very popular.

5. Navy away jersey with navy helmet

At this point, you shouldn't be surprised that another away uniform made the top five.

Honorable mentions

These three uniforms were one vote away from making the top five:

