newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple employee explains why the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) doesn't sport a mini-LED screen

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's premium tablet series, the iPad Pro, features some nice hardware upgrades with the 2021 line. Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch models are powered by the new 5nm M1 chip that delivers as much as a 50% improvement in performance compared to the last generation model, and both Wi-Fi + Cellular units support 5G. But one new feature, the mini-LED display, which Apple calls the Liquid Retina XDR display, is found only on the 12.9-inch variant of the iPad Pro (2021).

www.phonearena.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Ipad Pro#Mini#Apple Ipad Pro#Tablet Design#Retina Display#Product Design#Wi Fi Cellular#Liquid Retina Xdr#Hardware#Feature#Display Engineering#Models#9to5mac#Peak Brightness#Line#New Level#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13:: Here’s what it should steal from new iPad Pro 2021

Even as you sit here reading this, Apple is plowing ahead on the iPhone 13. In fact, if you've been paying attention to rumors about the new phone that's due out this fall, you'd get the sense that most of the big changes, like a smaller notch and fast-refreshing displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models, are already set in stone.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

Latest MacBook Pro Leaks Are Great Reasons To Not Buy Apple’s Laptop

Apple turned the industry upside down with its switch away from Intel to its own processors for the Mac family, Last year’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro saw commercial acclaim, but should you consider upgrading to one today? Looking at the latest leaks over faster chips, better hardware, and software issues being addressed, if you are thinking about a new MacBook, maybe you should think again?
TechnologyStuff.tv

Apple iPad Air (2020) vs iPad Pro (2021): Which should you buy?

Time to go Pro? Or will you be walking on Air with Apple’s mid-range tablet?. Last year, Apple refreshed the iPad Air in audacious fashion, bringing to it many benefits of the iPad Pro. But now that the company’s revamped the actual iPad Pro, which iPad should you buy?. Our...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Brydge Air MAX+ iPad keyboard case $149

Tablet accessory maker Brydge has this week unveiled their new iPad keyboard Case equipped with a wireless keyboard and trackpad designed for the iPad Air (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd Gen) tablets. Features include a Multi-Touch Trackpad, Detachable Magnetic SnapFit Case, MIL-STD-810G 4-Foot Drop Protection and Instant-On Connectivity.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Getting LARGER?! iPad Mini Pro Leaks & more! (video)

Samsung Galaxy S21, Apple Watch SE and more are on sale today. Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are up to $150 off. Of course, the official news today and pretty much the only official news today begin with deals. Let’s begins with Samsung as it seems they’re not taking their foot off the brakes on those trade-in deals. You can currently get the Galaxy S21 for as low as 100 bucks, the S21 Plus for 300 and the S21 Ultra for 500 bucks if you have an eligible device for trade-in. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available for 70 dollars off, leaving the 44mm variant for 200 bucks. Sticking to smart watches, the Apple Watch SE is 40 dollars off, leaving the GPS + Cellular model for 319. The M1 MacBook Pro is available for 150 dollars off, leaving it at 1100 for the base model. Finally, the MacBook Air is available for that same price, if you grab the half a terabyte of storage model in Silver or Space Grey. Do Silver, trust me.. It’ll age better. Anyways, we have more deals on Jabra Earbuds, other Samsung products and more in the description.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Get a Blooding Stylus Pen for iPad for $25

If you just bought a new iPad Pro, you may be considering buying the Apple Pencil but aren’t sure if you want to invest the money. A suggestion is to start small and see if you want the assistance of a stylus. Then, you can either stick with a lesser-priced stylus or graduate to the Apple Pencil. A great one to start with is the Blooding Stylus Pen for iPad. You can get it now for $25, yet it has all the features you’d want.
Technologylaptopmag.com

New iPad mini could launch in 2021 — but don't hold your breath

The latest Apple event revealed plenty of long-rumored Apple devices, from the new M1 iPad Pro to AirTags. Sadly, there was no sign on the tech giant's other rumored tablet, the iPad mini 6, but that doesn't mean it won't launch in 2021. According to a research note from respected...
MusicOm Malik

Thinking about the new iPad

The last time I bought a new iPad Pro was at the end of 2018, and I have been patiently waiting to order the new model with the M1 chip. Despite waking up very early on the April 30th morning to buy one from Apple’s website, I will still have to wait a few months to actually hold my new device. It looks like delivery is going to be sometime in late June 2021 or early July 2021. Whether it be for work or entertainment, I almost always prefer to use an iPad, so the wait is going to feel agonizingly long.
Electronicsxda-developers

Logitech’s 11″ iPad Pro keyboard case now costs less than half of Apple’s Magic Keyboard

Apple’s iPad lineup has become increasingly popular for productivity work over the past few years, especially as its hardware has rapidly evolved. However, Apple’s accessories for the iPad remain shockingly expensive, as well as some third-party options. Thankfully, Logitech’s Folio keyboard case for the iPad Pro is now on sale for $129.99 on Amazon, a $30 savings from the usual MSRP and the lowest recorded price yet.
ComputersMacdaily News

Apple’s M1 iPad Pro beats Intel-handicapped 16-inch MacBook Pro

In April, Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest Macs. Now, early benchmarks indicate that not only is the M1 iPad Pro over 50% faster than the previous-generation iPad Pro, it also bests Apple’s flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9) which remains Intel-handicapped as it awaits its own upgrade to Apple Silicon.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
TechnologyTidbits

iPad mini using iOS 12.5.3 can't connect to Internet

Two days ago I updated my iPad Mini 2 to 12.5.3. Now I cannot connect to the internet. The iPad connects to my router, but every site times out and either reports the server stopped responding, or that it’s not connected to the internet. There are no error messages in settings that there is no internet. I have tried powering on and off, resetting network settings (multiple times) rebooting router. all my other devices work fine with wifi; a similar iPad Mini 2 with 12.5.2 connects. If I use my iPhone’s hotspot, the iPad connects to the internet just fine. This may be coincidence regarding 12.5.3 update, but I’ve checked every setting on wifi and it all seems correct. Short of wiping the iPad and reinstalling from an iCloud backup (that was prior to 12.5.3 update), have I missed something?
Technologyimore.com

Which Apple Pencil can you use with the iPad Pro (2021)?

The iPad Pro (2021) was introduced during Apple's April 2021 Special Event. Whether you choose the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), the latest Macs include the M1 Chip, so your iPad will be a powerhouse. If you are planning on upgrading and using an Apple Pencil is a must, it may be a good idea to figure out which models will work.
Computerstechnave.com

MacBook Pro with mini-LED panel comes in a limited supply

According to sources, Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro this year with the mini-LED display from the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Due to the ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19, the new laptop might come on schedule but in limited quantities. The reason that causes limited quantities is that...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

Love Apple's 2021 iMac design? Wait till you see the new MacBook Air

It's no secret that we're big fans of Apple's new 2021 iMac redesign. The seven colourful hues mark a radical departure from years of dull, silvery-grey – and also serve as a delightful homage to brighter designs from Apple's past. We'd love to see the new design language hit other product lines – and it seems exactly that might happen soon.
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Early M1 iPad Pro Orders Now Preparing to Ship

Apple will soon ship out 11 and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models, according to multiple Twitter users and. who have seen their orders shift to "Preparing to Ship" status. So far, we haven't seen any shipment notifications, but that's the next step and is likely to happen in the near future. Apple has not provided an exact delivery date to those who ordered a new ‌M1‌ ‌iPad Pro‌, but the tablets will start delivering on May 21.