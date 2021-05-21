Apple employee explains why the 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) doesn't sport a mini-LED screen

Samsung Galaxy S21, Apple Watch SE and more are on sale today. Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are up to $150 off. Of course, the official news today and pretty much the only official news today begin with deals. Let’s begins with Samsung as it seems they’re not taking their foot off the brakes on those trade-in deals. You can currently get the Galaxy S21 for as low as 100 bucks, the S21 Plus for 300 and the S21 Ultra for 500 bucks if you have an eligible device for trade-in. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available for 70 dollars off, leaving the 44mm variant for 200 bucks. Sticking to smart watches, the Apple Watch SE is 40 dollars off, leaving the GPS + Cellular model for 319. The M1 MacBook Pro is available for 150 dollars off, leaving it at 1100 for the base model. Finally, the MacBook Air is available for that same price, if you grab the half a terabyte of storage model in Silver or Space Grey. Do Silver, trust me.. It’ll age better. Anyways, we have more deals on Jabra Earbuds, other Samsung products and more in the description.