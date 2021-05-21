newsbreak-logo
Westborough, MA

After discussion, flags and signs will be allowed in rotary to honor veterans

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBOROUGH – Westborough’s rotary will have both flags and signs to honor veterans on three national holidays after the Board of Selectmen agreed, via a 4-1 vote, to make an exception to a long-standing policy. The action occurred at the May 11 meeting following a request from Patrick Tracey, co-chair...

www.communityadvocate.com
